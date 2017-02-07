A woman walks past a sale sign displayed in the window of a shop on Oxford Street in London, January 15, 2009. Many UK retailers are struggling as consumers rein in spending amid sliding house prices, soaring unemployment and fears of a deep recession. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Go live, make money

YouTube is taking on Facebook Live with a new feature: live streaming from mobile devices for users with more than 10,000 subscribers. Youtube stars like PewDiePie - who has roughly 50 million subscribers on the video platform - will be able to monetize the broadcasts, the company said.

Who are you calling a currency manipulator?

The head of Germany's Bundesbank is not letting slide comments made by one of Trump's top trade advisers. Jens Weidmann said that the accusation that Germany was reaping the benefits of a weak euro at the expense of the Unites States were "more than absurd."

Shaky pillar

The first post-Brexit cracks may be emerging in the cornerstone of Britain's economy - consumer spending. A series of downbeat retail surveys suggests inflation pressures are starting to weigh on households.

Italian 'horror stories'

The head of Italy's bank-bailout fund vented his frustration about the lack of strategy to solve the country's bad loans problem, saying he felt "bitter and disillusioned."