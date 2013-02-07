(Corrects to show Moniz was undersecretary, not deputy
secretary.)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Feb 6 President Barack Obama is
considering naming nuclear physicist Ernest Moniz, who is one of
his science and energy advisers, as the next energy secretary,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Moniz, who was undersecretary at the Energy Department
during the Clinton administration, is a familiar figure on
Capitol Hill, where he has often talked to lawmakers about how
abundant supplies of U.S. natural gas will gradually replace
coal as a source of electricity.
Moniz is director of MIT's Energy Initiative, a research
group that gets funding from industry heavyweights including BP,
Chevron, and Saudi Aramco for academic work on projects aimed at
reducing climate-changing greenhouse gases.
