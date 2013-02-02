WASHINGTON Feb 1 President Barack Obama has
begun to reshape his Cabinet at the start of his second term,
elevating several longtime advisers to key positions.
More changes are still to come, as officials step down after
long tenures through stressful periods at top jobs.
Obama has faced criticism for his choices, in part because
of past policy decisions and statements some of them have made,
but also because he has so far named four white men to a Cabinet
once lauded for its diversity.
Following is a list of some Cabinet members who the White
House has confirmed are staying on, and some positions that are
vacant or may soon become vacant.
NOMINATIONS
* State - John Kerry, the unsuccessful 2004 Democratic
presidential nominee and chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, was confirmed by the Senate to replace
Hillary Clinton.
* Treasury - Jack Lew, Obama's chief of staff and a two-time
White House budget director, would take the top economic job at
a time when the White House faces another round of tough
negotiations on deficit issues with Congress. He would replace
Timothy Geithner.
* Defense - Chuck Hagel is a former Republican U.S. senator
and a decorated war veteran who fought in Vietnam. Hagel faces a
tough confirmation battle because of past controversial comments
about Israel and gays. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is
retiring.
* CIA director - John Brennan was Obama's counterterrorism
adviser and has worked for the Central Intelligence Agency as
officer, analyst and administrator. He would replace David
Petraeus, who resigned in November over an extramarital affair.
* Chief of Staff - Obama tapped longtime foreign policy
adviser Denis McDonough for the job.
STAYING PUT, FOR NOW
* Justice - Attorney General Eric Holder, who is part of an
Obama task force looking at how to reduce gun violence, will
stay on. There had been widespread speculation he would not
serve more than four years, a rare long term for an attorney
general.
* Homeland Security - Secretary Janet Napolitano had been
expected to take over the Justice file if Holder left. Now that
the White House has said Holder will stay, Napolitano is
expected to remain in her current job.
* Agriculture - Secretary Tom Vilsack, who has spearheaded
talks with Congress about cuts to farm subsidies, will stay on
for Obama's second term.
* Health and Human Services - Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
will remain in her job.
* Veterans Affairs - Secretary Eric Shinseki, a former U.S.
Army chief of staff, will stay on.
* Education - Secretary Arne Duncan will stay in his job.
COMMERCE - VACANT
Secretary John Bryson resigned in June for health reasons.
Rebecca Blank, an economist, has been acting secretary since
then.
Possible replacements:
- U.S. Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg
- Elizabeth Littlefield, president of the Overseas Private
Investment Corporation
- Xerox Chief Executive Ursula Burns
- Steve Case - co-founder of America Online
- Daniel Doctoroff - chief executive of the financial news
service Bloomberg, and a former deputy mayor of New York City
- Jeff Zients - acting director of Obama's budget office and
a former management consultant
LABOR - SOON VACANT
Secretary Hilda Solis, the first Latina to head a major U.S.
federal agency, announced plans to resign.
Colorado Lieutenant Governor Joe Garcia, a Hispanic former
president of Colorado State University-Pueblo who would bring
racial diversity and a Western flair to Obama's team, is a
leading candidate for the job.
Other potential candidates:
- Patricia Smith, Solicitor of Labor, and former New York
State Commissioner of Labor
- Betty Sutton, an Ohio congresswoman who was unseated in
the November elections
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY - SOON VACANT
Lisa Jackson, a chemical engineer and the first black
administrator of the agency, plans to leave. Jackson battled
Republican lawmakers and industry groups who accused the agency
of overreaching as it cracked down on carbon emissions and
mercury pollution.
Gina McCarthy, currently the assistant administrator for the
EPA Office of Air and Radiation, is a leading candidate. She is
well-known on Capitol Hill, and once worked for Mitt Romney, the
2012 Republican presidential candidate, when he was
Massachusetts governor.
The announcement could still be a couple weeks away. Bob
Perciasepe, Jackson's deputy and the EPA's acting administrator,
is still in the mix, a source said.
TRANSPORTATION - VACANT
Secretary Ray LaHood plans to resign. The Republican and
former Illinois congressman brought a bipartisan element to the
Democratic president's team.
Possible replacements:
- Christine Gregoire - a former Washington state governor,
Gregoire has been mentioned as a potential candidate for several
positions in Obama's Cabinet.
- Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Hispanic
American who is a rising star in the Democratic Party.
- Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm
- Former Federal Aviation Administration head Jane Garvey
- National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Debbie
Hersman
ENERGY - SOON VACANT
Steven Chu said he will leave the department, likely
sometime in March. His successor will play a role advancing
Obama's push to curb climate change.
INTERIOR - SOON VACANT
U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, who helped lead the
government's response to the largest offshore oil spill in U.S.
history, said he will leave by the end of March.
OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET - VACANT
The top job at the OMB has been vacant for a year since Jack
Lew moved into the chief of staff role.
Candidates:
- Sylvia Matthews Burwell - runs the Wal-Mart Foundation and
is considered a top contender for the job. Burwell worked in the
Clinton administration.
- Jeff Zients - deputy budget director since 2009, could
officially take the top job
- Douglas Elmendorf - director of the Congressional Budget
Office who has worked at the Federal Reserve, the Council of
Economic Advisers and the Treasury Department
UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE - SOON VACANT
USTR Ronald Kirk, who helped restart talks on a regional
free-trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership,
said he plans to leave this month.
Possible replacements:
- U.S. Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg
- Commerce Under Secretary for International Affairs
Francisco Sanchez
- Demetrios Marantis - a deputy U.S. trade representative
and former chief international trade counsel for Senate Finance
Committee Chairman Max Baucus
- Michael Punke - U.S. ambassador to the World Trade
Organization, who also previously worked for Baucus before
joining the Clinton White House as director for international
economic affairs
- Lael Brainard - Treasury undersecretary for international
affairs, who has been heavily involved in trade and currency
talks with China as well as broader global economic discussions
- Michael Froman - now chief White House international
economic affairs adviser, who attended Harvard Law School with
Obama - although a source familiar with his thinking said he was
more likely to remain in his current role.
