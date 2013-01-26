WASHINGTON Jan 25 President Barack Obama has
begun to reshape his Cabinet at the start of his second term,
elevating several longtime advisers to key positions.
More changes are still to come, as officials step down after
long tenures through stressful periods at top jobs.
Obama has faced criticism for his choices, in part because
of past policy decisions and statements some have made, but also
because he has so far named four white men to a Cabinet once
lauded for its diversity.
Following is a list of nominations thus far along with some
Cabinet members who the White House has confirmed are staying
on, and some important positions that are vacant or may soon
become vacant.
NOMINATIONS
* State - John Kerry, the unsuccessful 2004 Democratic
presidential nominee and chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, has been nominated to replace Hillary
Clinton.
* Treasury - Jack Lew, Obama's chief of staff and a two-time
White House budget director, would take the top economic job at
a time when the White House faces another round of tough
negotiations on deficit issues with Congress. He would replace
Timothy Geithner.
* Defense - Chuck Hagel is a former Republican senator and a
decorated war veteran who fought in Vietnam. Hagel faces a tough
confirmation battle because of past controversial comments about
Israel and gays. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is retiring.
* CIA director - John Brennan was Obama's counterterrorism
adviser and has worked for the CIA as officer, analyst and
administrator. He would replace David Petraeus, who resigned in
November over an extramarital affair.
* Chief of Staff - Obama tapped longtime foreign policy
adviser Denis McDonough for the job.
STAYING PUT, FOR NOW
* Justice - Attorney General Eric Holder, who is part of an
Obama task force looking at how to reduce gun violence, will
stay on. There had been widespread speculation he would not
serve more than four years, a rare long term for an attorney
general.
* Homeland Security - Secretary Janet Napolitano had been
expected to take over the Justice file if Holder left. Now that
the White House has said Holder will stay, Napolitano is
expected to remain in her current job.
* Agriculture - Secretary Tom Vilsack, who has spearheaded
talks with Congress about cuts to farm subsidies, will stay on
for Obama's second term.
* Health and Human Services - Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
will remain in her job.
* Veterans Affairs - Secretary Eric Shinseki, a former U.S.
Army chief of staff, will stay on.
* Education - Secretary Arne Duncan will stay in his job.
COMMERCE - VACANT
Secretary John Bryson resigned in June for health reasons.
Rebecca Blank, an economist, has been acting secretary since
then.
Possible replacements:
- U.S. Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg
- Elizabeth Littlefield, president of the Overseas Private
Investment Corporation
- Xerox Chief Executive Ursula Burns
- Steve Case - co-founder of America Online, is part of
Obama's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness, an advisory group
of corporate executives, labor leaders and academics.
- Daniel Doctoroff - chief executive of the financial news
service Bloomberg and a former deputy mayor of New York City
under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, founder of the eponymous company.
- Jeff Zients - acting director of Obama's budget office and
a former management consultant who could play a role should the
president seek to reorganize the Commerce Department and the
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative into a consolidated,
business-oriented government agency.
LABOR - VACANT
Secretary Hilda Solis, the first Latina to head a major U.S.
federal agency, announced plans to resign. It is
not clear who is in the running to replace her.
ENERGY - COULD SOON BE VACANT
Speculation is rampant that Steven Chu will soon resign
after a tumultuous time at the helm of the Energy Department.
Chu, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist, took the fall for the
administration over a failed loan to solar-panel maker Solyndra,
which Republicans trumpeted as a symbol of government waste and
mismanagement.
Possible replacements:
- Christine Gregoire - a former Washington state governor,
Gregoire has been mentioned as a potential candidate for three
energy-related positions in Obama's Cabinet: the Environmental
Protection Agency, Interior and Energy.
- Byron Dorgan - former North Dakota senator who was a
member of the Senate Energy Committee and focuses on energy
issues at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank.
- Bill Ritter - former Colorado governor who helped reform
regulations on oil and gas in his state, and now advocates for
responsible oil and gas drilling from a post at Colorado State
University.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY - VACANT
Lisa Jackson, a chemical engineer and the first black
administrator of the agency, announced last month she planned to
leave. Jackson battled Republican lawmakers and industry groups
who accused the agency of overreaching as it cracked down on
carbon emissions and mercury pollution.
Possible replacements:
- Christine Gregoire - (See Energy section above)
- Bob Perciasepe - Jackson's deputy and the EPA's acting
administrator has already been through the Senate confirmation
process, which could be difficult for any new candidate because
of Republican anger over EPA rules.
- Gina McCarthy - the assistant administrator of EPA's
Office of Air and Radiation is well-known on Capitol Hill, and
once worked for 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney when he was Massachusetts governor.
- Mary Nichols - chairman of the California Air Resources
Board, who is overseeing a state-run, cap-and-trade system for
climate-changing greenhouse gases.
- Kathleen McGinty - former secretary of the Pennsylvania
Department of Environmental Protection.
OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET - VACANT
The top job at the OMB has been vacant for a year since Jack
Lew moved into the chief of staff role.
Candidates:
- Sylvia Matthews Burwell - runs the Wal-Mart Foundation, is
considered a top contender for the job. Burwell worked in the
Clinton administration and would bring gender diversity to the
Cabinet and Obama's economic team.
- Jeff Zients - deputy budget director since 2009, could
officially take the top job.
- Douglas Elmendorf - an economist who has been director of
the Congressional Budget Office since 2009. Elmendorf has worked
at the Federal Reserve, the Council of Economic Advisers and the
Treasury Department.
UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE - COULD SOON BE VACANT
USTR Ronald Kirk has said he plans to leave. He could be
offered another Cabinet-level post such as Commerce secretary,
but there is speculation that he will opt for a private-sector
job or seek state-wide office in his home state of Texas.
Possible replacements:
- U.S. Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg
- Commerce Under Secretary for International Affairs
Francisco Sanchez
- Demetrios Marantis - deputy U.S. trade representative for
Asia and Africa and former chief international trade counsel for
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus.
- Michael Punke - U.S. ambassador to the World Trade
Organization, who worked for Baucus from 1991 to 1992 as
international trade counsel before joining the Clinton White
House as director for international economic affairs.
- Lael Brainard - Treasury undersecretary for international
affairs. She has been heavily involved in trade and currency
talks with China and broader economic discussions with the Group
of 20 leading developed and developing countries.
- Michael Froman - now chief White House international
economic affairs adviser, who attended Harvard Law School with
Obama, had been considered a likely successor to Kirk. But a
source familiar with his thinking said he was more likely to
remain in his current role.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason, Mark Felsenthal, Roberta Rampton,
Doug Palmer, Margaret Chadbourn, Deborah Charles, David Ingram,
Ayesha Rascoe and Timothy Gardner. Editing by Christopher Wilson
and Philip Barbara)