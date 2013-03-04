WASHINGTON, March 4 President Barack Obama
announced three nominees for his second term cabinet on Monday,
choosing a philanthropy expert to run the White House budget
office, an air quality expert to run the Environmental
Protection Agency and a scientist to lead the Energy
department.
Obama named Sylvia Mathews Burwell, head of the Walmart
Foundation, to become director of the White House Office of
Management and Budget.
He chose Gina McCarthy, currently the assistant
administrator for the EPA Office of Air and Radiation, to become
the agency's chief.
And he picked nuclear physicist Ernest Moniz to head the
Department of Energy.