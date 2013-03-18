* Republican opposition looms
WASHINGTON, March 18 President Barack Obama on
Monday nominated Tom Perez, head of the Justice Department's
Civil Rights Division, as labor secretary - a job that would
give him a key role in the administration's efforts to raise the
minimum wage and reform immigration laws.
Perez, 51, is the only Latino nominated to Obama's
second-term Cabinet so far. He is expected to face opposition
from some Republican senators who say he has been too aggressive
on certain immigration issues and too political.
Obama described Perez's career as exemplifying the American
success story, noting Perez, the son of immigrants from the
Dominican Republic and a graduate of Brown University and
Harvard Law School, helped pay for college by working as a
garbage collector and in a warehouse.
"If you're willing to work hard, it doesn't matter who you
are, where you come from, what your last name is - you can make
it if you try," Obama said. "Tom's made protecting that promise
for everybody the cause of his life."
Perez has worked on civil rights issues in a number of
government positions, including as labor secretary for the
Maryland state government, and as an elected council member for
the Washington suburb of Montgomery County, Maryland.
He also spent time working as a special counsel to the late
Democratic Senator Edward Kennedy on civil rights, including
immigration reform issues.
Obama urged the Senate to confirm Perez quickly. He said he
would be an integral part of his economic team as the
administration works with Congress to try to overhaul
immigration laws to give the country's 11 million illegal
immigrants a pathway to citizenship.
Obama also has proposed increasing the minimum wage to $9
per hour from its current level of $7.25, an initiative that the
Labor Department has been promoting around the country.
Perez's nomination was championed by Hispanic groups, which
have pushed for more representation in the Cabinet.
Perez made brief remarks in Spanish and English at his
introduction, which was attended by Richard Trumka of the
AFL-CIO labor federation and Benjamin Todd Jealous, head of the
NAACP, the nation's largest civil rights group, among others.
"At a time when our politics tilts so heavily toward
corporations and the very wealthy, our country needs leaders
like Tom Perez to champion the cause of ordinary working
people," Trumka said in a statement.
SESSIONS: 'WRONG MAN FOR THE JOB'
There were early signs that Republican senators could raise
objections to the confirmation of Perez.
Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama called Perez
"the wrong man for this job" and criticized him for being too
aggressive helping undocumented immigrants find work as part of
an advocacy group called Casa de Maryland.
"His views on illegal immigration are far outside the
mainstream," Sessions said in a statement.
Senator David Vitter, a Republican from Louisiana, said he
would block Perez's nomination until the Justice Department
answered questions about enforcement of the National Voter
Registration Act in his state.
Charles Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate
Judiciary Committee, said he was concerned about Perez's role in
persuading the city of St. Paul, Minnesota, to withdraw a Fair
Housing Act case from the U.S. Supreme Court last year.
The case would have tested protections for racial minorities
against predatory lending. Some federal officials feared the
conservative-dominated court might have issued a decision
curtailing those protections.
Grassley said congressional investigators were looking into
the deal the Department of Justice struck with St. Paul as it
sought withdrawal of the case and whether it involved backing
off a separate legal claim against the city.
But Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, head of the Judiciary
Committee, called Perez a "fierce defender of workers' rights"
who is "uniquely suited" for the job.
