By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Feb 6 White House deputy budget
director Jeffrey Zients is President Barack Obama's frontrunner
to take over as U.S. Trade Representative, sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
Zients has served as acting director of the White House
Office of Management and Budget and is well liked within the
administration.
Though Zients was considered a candidate to become director
of OMB, sources said Obama had chosen Walmart Foundation head
Sylvia Mathews Burwell for that job. An announcement of her
selection was expected soon.
Chicago businesswoman Penny Pritzker was being considered
for secretary of commerce, two sources said. Pritzker is a
friend of Obama's and was a top fundraiser for his campaign.