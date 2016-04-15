By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON, April 15
WASHINGTON, April 15 The Obama administration on
Friday weighed into the debate over allowing consumers to switch
pricey cable television boxes for less expensive devices, urging
an agency to set an example for other parts of government to
boost competition.
Consumers can spend nearly $1,000 over four years for
renting cable set top boxes. Opening the business to competition
and allowing consumers to chose devices or apps they can own
could mean quick savings, an official said.
"You could have a set a standards such that anyone could
connect any box to their cable and those boxes could compete for
lower prices and greater innovation," Jason Furman, the chairman
of the Council of Economic Advisers told reporters in a
teleconference.
The Federal Communications Commission, an independent
agency, in February proposed a rule opening competition in the
$20 billion television set-top box market. It set a
60 day comment period on the rule that could cost major cable
companies.
The rule would allow consumers to obtain video services from
providers such as Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and
Tivo, instead of cable, satellite and other television
providers such Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications
.
It is unclear if the rule will be implemented before Obama
leaves office next January. Cable and television companies have
lashed out against the proposal saying it could stifle
innovation.
The administration entered the debate through a rare filing
into the FCC's comment period. "When the President personally
gets involved is when it's of real great importance, in his
mind, to consumers, to competition, and to the economy more
broadly," Furman said.
Obama will also sign an executive order on Friday calling
on federal agencies and departments to report in 60 days on
specific areas where additional measures can be taken to open
competition.
Furman would not venture a guess on what kind of pro
competition measures that order could spur. The administration
is looking to add to actions it has already taken for consumers
on cell phones, net neutrality and retirement advice.
"This is going to be a whole of government effort to empower
consumers, workers and small businesses," Furman said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Michael Perry)