By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 9 Senator John McCain introduced
a bill on Thursday that would uproot the current system of
bundling cable channels and let U.S. customers pay for select
channels on an "a la carte" basis, a move likely to face stiff
industry opposition.
The influential Republican's bill, dubbed the Television
Consumer Freedom Act, comes at a time when cable prices are
rising and pressure is mounting for programmers to stop forcing
consumers to pay for subscriptions to lower-rated cable networks
in order to watch more popular channels.
The move drew criticism from a leading cable trade group,
which has long opposed "a la carte" programming. The industry
has fought with regulators for years to protect the right to
bundle, arguing that it offers customers the best value.
McCain, a long-time critic, called it "unfair and wrong"
that consumers must choose between paying for dozens of channels
they might not watch, or not getting a cable subscription at
all.
"For over 15 years, I have supported giving consumers the
ability to buy cable channels individually ... to provide
consumers more control over viewing options in their home and,
as a result, their monthly cable bill," McCain said.
Prospects for the legislation are unclear, but the bill has
re-focused a debate that has for years consumed broadcasters,
programmers and distributors, caused headaches in Washington,
and led to some high-profile court cases.
In one current case, Cablevision Systems Corp is
accusing Viacom Inc of forcing cable providers and
subscribers to buy channels they do not want. Viacom has asked
the court to throw out the lawsuit.
Cablevision founder Charles Dolan and Charlie Ergen, the
billionaire chairman of Dish Network Corp, have
advocated for an "a la carte" model. But Ergen, asked about the
bill on an earnings call on Thursday, sounded skeptical.
"There are six big or five big groups that probably have
enough clout in Congress" to stop the legislation, Ergen said,
adding, "we'll see."
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association fired
back at McCain.
"A government-mandated a la carte system is a lose-lose
proposition," the group said in a statement. "As countless
studies have demonstrated, subscription bundles offer a wider
array of viewing options, increased programming diversity and
better value than per channel options."
In a nod to the high-profile debate over online TV service
Aereo, McCain's bill would strip operation licenses from
broadcasters that decide to take their programming off free
airwaves to be offered to cable subscribers only.
Last month, News Corp's Fox TV network threatened
to become a cable channel if courts do not shut down Aereo,
which offers cut-rate TV subscriptions by capturing broadcast
signals over thousands of antennas at one time.