By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 3 California Governor
Jerry Brown signed a law on Thursday to give journalists in the
state five days' notice before government agencies serve
subpoenas on their records held by third parties, such as phone
companies and internet service providers.
The law, which was approved by unanimous votes in the
California Assembly and Senate, expands on the state's existing
shield law for journalists and will apply to subpoenas sought in
state courts.
The California law comes after two cases earlier this year
that sparked debate about whether the U.S. Justice Department
had infringed on the free-speech rights of journalists in
aggressive probes of government leaks.
In one case, the Justice Department seized phone records
from the Associated Press without notifying the news
organization during an investigation into leaks about a 2012
plot in Yemen to bomb a U.S. airliner.
Prosecutors also obtained a warrant to search Fox News
correspondent James Rosen's emails and he was named a
"co-conspirator" in a federal leaks probe stemming from his
reporting on North Korea.
After the disclosure of those investigations, the U.S.
Justice Department in July outlined a series of measures to curb
the ability of federal prosecutors to seize reporters' records
while investigating leaks to the media.
As part of that directive, the Justice Department has
pledged in most cases to notify news organizations if a subpoena
is being sought to obtain information such as phone records. It
has said it will classify journalists' records held by third
parties as being subject to the same policies.
An exception to the Justice Department's new notification
procedure will apply if notice would "present a clear and
substantial threat to the integrity of the investigation,"
stated an agency document outlining the policy change.
The California law, which was sponsored by the California
Newspaper Publishers Association, mirrors the new regulations
put in place at the federal level, said the association's
general counsel, Jim Ewert.
"If a reporter stores information in the cloud or on Google
or on a server off-site, now the reporter is going to get notice
and the publisher or the station manager is going to get notice
of that subpoena," Ewert said.
The new law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, will require any
government agency or individual to provide five days' notice to
reporters and their news organizations before seeking a subpoena
of journalistic information from a third party, such as an
internet service provider or cell phone company.
Under California's existing shield law, reporters and their
employers were already guaranteed five days' notice if a
subpoena was sought for information in their possession.
But the law did not foresee the rise of mobile
communications and cloud computing, in which information is
stored off-site using servers connected to the Internet, the
bill's author, Democratic state Senator Ted Lieu, said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and
Peter Cooney)