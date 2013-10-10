(Adds quote, paragraphs 5-6, background)
By Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 9 California's
Democratic governor signed a law on Wednesday that will allow
nurses and midwives to perform some abortions, a move aimed at
increasing access to the procedure even as other states are
tightening the rules.
Under the law, the most populous U.S. state would allow
nurse-practitioners, nurse-midwives and physician assistants to
perform a procedure known as aspiration, which uses suction to
dislodge an embryo from the uterine wall during the first few
weeks of pregnancy.
Four other states - Oregon, Montana, Vermont and New
Hampshire - already allow non-physicians to perform early stage
abortions, but California is the first to codify the practice
into law.
"Timely access to reproductive health services is critical
to women's health," the bill's author, California state
Assemblywoman Toni Atkins said in a statement after Governor
Jerry Brown announced the signing of the law.
The intent of the law, said Atkins' spokeswoman, Dale Kelly
Bankhead, is to expand access to abortion in areas of the state
where there are no providers.
"In more than half of the counties in California there is no
abortion provider," Bankhead said. "Women have to travel long
distances to access these services."
California Assemblyman Brian Jones, the Republican caucus
leader, said he was disappointed in the governor, calling the
new law "dangerous for women."
"It's truly disheartening and disingenuous that Governor
Brown and legislative Democrats created a law to lower the
standard of care for the women under the guise of creating
access," Jones said.
The measure, the progress of which has been closely followed
by activists on both sides of the abortion debate, comes as a
handful of states, primarily in the country's South and middle,
have passed or enacted laws restricting abortion.
Some of those measures appeared designed to stand as
challenges to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision
that made abortion legal.
Enacting freer access to abortion in a large state like
California could eventually influence court cases involving more
restrictive laws in other states, said Margaret Crosby, an
American Civil Liberties Union attorney who worked with backers
of the bill in the state Assembly.
Recent polls by the Gallup organization and the Pew Research
Center showed that most Americans opposed overturning Roe v.
Wade. A Pew poll published in January of 1,502 adults found that
63 percent believed the decision should not be overturned,
versus 29 percent who thought it should be.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan
Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Gunna Dickson and Peter
Cooney)