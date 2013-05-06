A stretch limousine carrying nine women caught fire while crossing a bridge over the San Francisco Bay on Saturday night, killing five of the passengers and injuring four others, police said on Sunday.

The four surviving passengers were taken to local hospitals suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, according to a California Highway Patrol accident report.

Hospital representatives declined to release information on the condition of the women, but the San Jose Mercury News reported that two of them were listed in critical condition.

The driver of the white Lincoln Towncar limousine was not injured in the incident on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, which spans the San Francisco Bay.

A CHP spokesman said he could not confirm a report in the Mercury News that the women were part of a bridal shower and that the bride was among the deceased.

The San Mateo County Coroner could not be reached for comment.

According to the CHP report, the limo was traveling westbound on the bridge on Saturday night when it caught fire for unknown reasons.

There was no indication that the vehicle had been involved in an accident. (Reporting by Kevin Gray and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)