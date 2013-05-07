By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO May 7 A county coroner formally
identified a bride and four friends on Tuesday who died over the
weekend trapped inside a burning limousine on a bridge over San
Francisco Bay, but said the cause and manner of their death was
still under investigation.
New bride Neriza Fojas, 31, a native of the Philippines, and
eight female friends were heading across the San Mateo-Hayward
bridge on Saturday night to a party celebrating her recent
wedding when the white stretch limousine they were riding in
burst into flames.
Law enforcement officials say Fojas and four of her friends
died as they tried desperately to escape the limo by crawling
through a small opening in a partition between the passenger
compartment and driver's seat.
Four other women got out of the car after it stopped on the
San Mateo-Hayward bridge and survived. Two of them remained
hospitalized on Tuesday.
In addition to Fojas, San Mateo County Coroner Robert
Foucrault identified the deceased women as Michelle Estrera, 35,
of Fresno and Anna Alcantara, 46, Felomina Geronga, 43, and
Jennifer Balon 39, all of Alameda, California.
Foucrault said the cause and manner of their death remained
under investigation pending toxicology tests and that a final
report could take three to four weeks to complete.
Law enforcement officials say they don't yet know what
caused the 1999 Town Car to catch fire at its rear end, pending
an inspection of the limousine by mechanical experts and fire
department investigators.
California Highway Patrol Captain Mike Maskarich told
reporters on Monday there was no evidence that the limo had been
involved in a collision or struck any debris in the road. He
said it had been carrying one more passenger than the eight that
had been authorized.
The five women died on the same day that a 26-year-old woman
was killed after falling out of a bachelorette party bus onto a
busy Kansas freeway and was struck by at least three vehicles.
