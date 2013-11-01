LOS ANGELES Nov 1 A Transportation Security
Administration agent was killed in a shooting incident at the
Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, the Los Angeles
Times reported, citing a federal law enforcement official.
"(A) TSA officer was shot and killed at a passenger
screening checkpoint at LAX. Three or four other TSA employees
were injured in the shooting," the paper quoted the official as
saying.
ABC News also reported that a TSA agent was killed and two
other people injured in the shooting. Reuters could not
immediately confirm the report.