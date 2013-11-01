LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles International Airport said on Friday that police were responding to an incident at the airport, and California media reported that a gunman with a high-powered rifle was shot by law enforcement.

The airport said on social media that there was "an incident underway at LAX." A local CBS affiliate reported that a gunman had been shot and secured by law enforcement, and that some passengers were being evacuated from a terminal.

Passenger Robert Perez told the CBS affiliate that airport security agents had come through the terminal and yelled that a man had a gun.

"I heard popping and everybody dropped to the ground," Perez said.

Television images on cable network CNN showed at least one person being loaded into one of several ambulances at the scene, and passengers were seen evacuating the area.

Airport police and airport officials could not immediately be reached for comment.