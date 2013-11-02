By Dan Whitcomb and Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Nov 1 A lone gunman stormed into a
packed terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport and
opened fire with an assault weapon on Friday, killing an unarmed
federal security agent before he was shot and captured,
authorities said.
The gunfire in Terminal 3 touched off panic and chaos at one
of the world's busiest airports as hundreds of travelers ran
frantically for safety or dove for cover behind racks of luggage
and loud alarms blared.
At least one airport security agent was wounded by gunfire,
in addition to the one who was shot and killed, and a number of
other people were hurt in the pandemonium.
Nearly 750 flights were halted, grounded or diverted as
police evacuated passengers and shut down three terminals.
Streets around the airport were blocked off for hours, snarling
traffic for miles.
"An individual came into Terminal 3 of this airport, pulled
an assault rifle out of a bag and began to open fire in the
terminal," Patrick Gannon, chief of the Los Angeles Airport
Police, said at a news conference.
Gannon said the gunman, a U.S. citizen who appeared to be
acting alone, pushed through the screening gates and ran more
than 100 yards (91 meters) into the airport, where law
enforcement officers caught up with him in a food court, shot
him at least once and took him into custody.
"The suspect got back very far into a terminal. There is a
Burger King that is quite a ways away from the screening
station, and he was able to get back there," Gannon said.
Special Agent David Bowdich of the FBI identified the
suspect as 23-year-old Paul Anthony Ciancia, a resident of the
Los Angeles area, who was being treated for his injuries at a
local hospital. There were no further details on his condition.
The slain agent, 39-year-old Gerardo Hernandez, was the
first from the Transportation Security Administration to die in
the line of duty. The TSA runs passenger screenings in U.S.
airports.
But the shooting was not the first such incident at the
airport. In 2002, an Egyptian-born gunman opened fire at the
ticket counter of Israeli airline El Al, killing a flight
attendant and a passenger before he was shot and killed.
SOMEBODY YELLED RUN
At the airport, 47-year-old traveler Lauren Stephens said
she had just put her luggage on the scale at the ticket counter
at Terminal 3 on Friday when she heard a series of gunshots.
"Everybody hit the ground. I jumped over the desk where the
conveyor belt is. The woman who was checking me in hit the
ground, all the workers did. Everybody pancaked down on the
ground," Stephens said.
"More gunshots started. Somebody just yelled 'Run' at the
top of their lungs. It sounded like he was coming our way. I
don't know if that was just because he was turning the gun
around," she said. "I just left my bag and I just ran like hell.
Everybody ran. People were falling. People were just trying to
help each other out."
Video footage broadcast on CNN showed airport police
shouting at travelers to get down as hundreds of people sprint
past them, some carrying or dragging luggage. Loud alarms sound
in the terminal and police sirens can be heard wailing outside.
Jose Mares, who was catching a flight back to his home in
Oklahoma with his wife, told Reuters he was about 20 to 30 yards
(18 to 27 meters) away from a man with a gun on the second level
of Terminal 3 when the man opened fire. Mares, 31, said he used
his own body to shield his wife from harm.
"As I'm getting on top of her I'm reaching for more luggage
and that's when I stacked luggage like two high and then made a
row of luggage," he said. "I was in the corner and I'm looking
at the guy just shooting randomly, like I saw a TSA (agent) go
down."
The FBI's Bowdich said the gunman shot at least two TSA
employees, one fatally. A number of other people were injured
while fleeing the scene.
Three men hurt at the airport were taken to Ronald Reagan
UCLA Medical Center, where one was in critical condition and two
others were in fair condition, according to hospital spokesman
Mark Wheeler.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that had police not
moved to stop the gunman as quickly as they did, the carnage
could have been much worse.
"There were more than 100 more rounds that could have
literally killed everybody in that terminal today," he said.
MOTIVE PROBED
The FBI said it would probe the shooting itself as well as
the gunman's background, and a U.S. official who asked not to be
identified said separately that federal investigators were
trying to determine if the gunman had been targeting TSA agents.
"Our goal is to do a true scrub on the individual to find
out what was the tipping point for this person," the FBI's
Bowdich said.
A witness to the shooting, Leon Saryan, told CNN that the
same man he had just seen shoot a TSA officer "calmly" walked
toward him and asked, "TSA?"
"I just shook my head, and he kept going," Saryan said.
A photo of the suspect released by the FBI showed a young
man with short, close-cropped dark hair and sideburns, and an
FBI spokeswoman said agents armed with a search warrant were
searching Ciancia's home in Los Angeles.
In New Jersey, where the suspected shooter's father lives,
police and FBI agents descended on his family's home in
Pennsville Township.
Pennsville Police Chief Allen Cummings said he had been
contacted by Ciancia's father before the shooting, prompted by a
worrisome text message from the young man to his brother.
"I came down here along with my lieutenant and we made a
phone call to LAPD and asked that they do a well-being check on
the son in Los Angeles, and they called me back and said he was
not at home at the time," Cummings told Reuters.
He declined to elaborate on the nature of the text message
but said family members told investigators they had no
indication that Ciancia, who moved to California about 18 months
ago, was troubled.
"Obviously they're upset. It's a shock to them. It's a shock
to the community," Cummings said.
President Barack Obama was briefed on the incident and White
House officials are in touch with law enforcement officials on
the ground, spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
"We're concerned about it, but I'll let law enforcement
folks talk about it directly," Obama told reporters in the Oval
Office after meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
Los Angeles International Airport is the world's sixth
busiest, handling over 63 million passengers in 2012, according
to its official website.