By Jonathan Allen and Jonathan Kaminsky
Nov 3 The suspect in a deadly shooting at Los
Angeles International Airport wrote that he intended to die
after killing at least one security officer, the head of a key
congressional security committee said on Sunday, as authorities
stepped up patrols at the airport and considered changes to
aviation security rules.
Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, also discussed weaknesses in
airport security in the "suicide" note before Friday's attack,
Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the House Committee on
Homeland Security, told CNN.
"The other thing he wanted to talk about was how easy it is
to bring a gun into an airport and do something just like he
did," McCaul said of the note.
An officer with the Transportation Security Administration
died in the shooting, the first employee from the agency killed
in the line of duty since it was created after the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks. Three others were wounded on Friday.
Extra uniformed and plainclothes police were patrolling Los
Angeles' international airport, the world's sixth-busiest, as it
resumed full operations on Sunday, said Sergeant Belinda
Nettles, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Airport Police.
Passengers were cautioned to expect delays, Nettles said.
The shooting also has brought calls for improved U.S.
airport security. The alleged gunman is believed to have
deliberately taken advantage of security vulnerabilities and
targeted TSA agents with an assault weapon before police shot
and wounded him, ending the rampage.
The federal Transportation Safety Administration is
exploring changes to security at Los Angeles' international
airport and other airports, TSA Administrator John Pistole told
reporters on Saturday.
"We have been discussing what the policies and protocols
have been to now," Pistole said. "Obviously, this gives us great
concern." He did not additional provide details.
MOTIVE UNCERTAIN
McCaul said the note allegedly written by Ciancia "talks a
lot about killing TSA agents, and he said, 'If I just kill one,
my mission is accomplished.'"
In a criminal complaint filed on Saturday, investigators
said they found a handwritten letter signed by Ciancia in his
bag that addressed TSA officials, writing that he wanted to
"instill fear in your traitorous minds."
It was not immediately clear whether McCaul was referring to
the same note mentioned in the complaint.
Investigators have declined to discuss a possible motive for
Ciancia's reported grievance with the TSA.
Authorities charge that Ciancia walked into the airport's
Terminal 3 on Friday morning, took out an assault rifle from his
bag and opened fire, shooting dead Gerardo Hernandez, a
39-year-old TSA officer at a document checkpoint.
Ciancia, authorities charge, then went on to shoot and wound
two other TSA employees and a passenger, prompting a panicked
evacuation.
The passenger, Brian Ludmer, described in local media
reports as a 29-year-old high-school teacher, was awaiting
further surgery on his fractured leg at Ronald Reagan UCLA
Medical Center, a spokesman for the hospital said on Sunday.
Another victim, who has not been identified, remains in
critical condition, the spokesman said.
The U.S. attorney in Los Angeles has charged Ciancia with
murdering a federal officer and committing violence at an
international airport, crimes that carry a possible death
penalty if Ciancia is convicted.
McCaul also said that police visited Ciancia's home after
being alerted by worried relatives, but he had already left for
the airport.
Ciancia's father, who lives in Pennsville Township, New
Jersey, called local police before the shooting after Ciancia,
who moved to California 18 months ago and lives in suburban Los
Angeles, sent his brother a worrisome text message.
McCaul said police in Pennsville contacted Los Angeles
police, who then "visited the suspect's home the morning of the
shooting and missed him by literally, probably, 45 minutes."
Andy Neiman, an LAPD spokesman, said on Sunday that before
the shooting began, officers went to Ciancia's home and spoke to
his roommates. They said they had seen Ciancia that morning
before he left the house.
"His roommates had seen him and said he was in good shape
and there was no additional follow-up," Neiman said.