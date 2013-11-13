LOS ANGELES Nov 13 The medical condition of a
man who was shot by police after allegedly opening fire at Los
Angeles International Airport earlier this month has improved,
and he is no longer in a critical condition, the Los Angeles
Times reported.
Asked to comment on the report, the Ronald Reagan UCLA
Medical Center said the one remaining male patient out of three
it treated after the rampage "has been upgraded from critical to
fair condition." A spokeswoman would not confirm the patient's
identity.
Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, was arrested following the Nov. 1
shooting and has been charged with murder of a federal officer
and committing violence at an international airport, offenses
for which he could face the death penalty if convicted.
Authorities charge that Ciancia walked into the airport's
Terminal 3, took out an assault rifle from his bag and opened
fire, shooting dead Gerardo Hernandez, a 39-year-old
Transportation Security Administration officer at a document
checkpoint, and wounding several other people.
According to the charges, Ciancia continued past metal
detectors and stalked the passenger boarding area, shooting and
wounding two other TSA employees and an airline passenger,
before he was shot and captured.
A court declaration last week by the federal public
defender's office said Ciancia suffered multiple bullet wounds,
including a gunshot to the face, and it described him as
unconscious and unable to communicate.
His condition has prevented him from making an initial court
appearance or from being interviewed since being taken into
custody. It was unclear how his recovery could change this.
The attack has sparked debate over security at U.S. airports
and the safety of the unarmed staff who screen passengers.
