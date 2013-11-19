(Adds background about the case)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Nov 19 The man charged with a
deadly shooting frenzy at Los Angeles International Airport has
been released from the hospital where he was recovering from
bullet wounds and turned over to federal marshals, a U.S.
attorney's spokesman said on Tuesday.
Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, whose injuries included a gunshot
to the face when arrested, had been heavily sedated,
incapacitated and listed in critical condition in the aftermath
of the Nov. 1 shooting, according to court documents.
He is accused of killing one Transportation Security
Administration agent and wounding two other TSA officers and an
airline passenger with a rifle inside the airport, also known as
LAX, before he was gunned down by airport police.
A day after the shooting, Ciancia was formally charged with
killing a federal officer and committing an act of violence at
an international airport. A U.S. magistrate judge subsequently
appointed a public defender to serve as legal counsel for
Ciancia on a provisional basis.
But his medical condition has so far prevented him from
making an initial appearance before a judge, or from being
interviewed since being taken into custody, authorities have
said.
Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in
Los Angeles, said in a statement on Tuesday that Ciancia "has
been released from a hospital and is now in the custody of the
United States Marshals Service."
He added that no details about his custody status or
location were being disclosed at this time, and that no court
date in the case had yet been scheduled.
The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed law enforcement
sources, reported that Ciancia was taken to a federal Bureau of
Prisons facility on Monday.
Authorities have said Ciancia, who they described as being
unemployed at the time, appeared to have acted alone, but they
continued to search for a motive behind the shooting rampage.
According to police accounts, the gunman walked into
Terminal 3 of the sprawling airport, one of the world's busiest,
removed an assault-style rifle from a bag and opened fire on a
TSA agent standing at the entrance to security checkpoint.
Authorities say he then went past metal detectors through
the checkpoint and into the passenger-boarding area, shooting
and wounding two other TSA employees and a traveler before he
himself was shot by police.
He was reported to have suffered four gunshot wounds in all.
The slain officer, Gerardo Hernandez, 39, became the first
TSA employee killed in the line of duty since the agency was
created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The shooting sparked debate over the safety of unarmed TSA
screeners at U.S. airports and the efficacy of allowing
passengers and members of the public to freely roam ticketing
areas and other parts of terminals beyond secure zones where
they must be screened.
