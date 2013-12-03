By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 3 Prosecutors asked a federal
magistrate judge on Tuesday to deny bail for a California man
accused of opening fire at Los Angeles International Airport
last month, killing a security agent and wounding three other
people.
Federal prosecutors said in court papers filed a day ahead
of an initial court appearance for Paul Anthony Ciancia that he
should be jailed without bond until trial because he represented
a flight risk and danger to the community.
Ciancia, 23, is charged with killing a federal officer from
the Transportation Security Administration and committing an act
of violence at an international airport, and could face the
death penalty or life in prison if convicted.
He is accused of walking into Terminal 3 of the sprawling
Los Angeles airport, one of the world's busiest, removing an
assault-style rifle from a bag and opening fire on a TSA agent
standing at the entrance to security checkpoint.
Authorities say he then went past metal detectors through
the checkpoint and into the passenger-boarding area, shooting
and wounding two other TSA employees and a traveler before he
was critically wounded in a gunfight with airport police.
Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in
Los Angeles, said the high-profile defendant was not expected to
enter a plea during his initial court appearance on Wednesday at
a federal detention center in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
During the hearing, a federal magistrate judge will formally
advise Ciancia of the charges against him, set future court
dates and take up the issue of bond, Mrozek said.
Ciancia, whose condition has improved since he was shot by
police following the Nov. 1 attack, had been prevented by his
injuries from making an initial court appearance in the days
following his arrest.
Ciancia's lead public defense attorney, Hilary Potashner,
could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Los Angeles shooting sparked debate over the safety of
unarmed screeners at U.S. airports and the efficacy of allowing
passengers and members of the public to freely roam ticketing
areas and other parts of terminals beyond secure zones where
they must be screened.
The officer killed in the attack, 39-year-old Gerardo
Hernandez, became the first TSA employee killed in the line of
duty since the agency was created in the aftermath of the Sept.
11, 2001, attacks.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Phil Berlowitz)