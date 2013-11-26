LOS ANGELES Nov 25 President Barack Obama on
Monday met with the family of Gerardo Hernandez, the security
officer who was killed during a deadly shooting at Los Angeles
International Airport, a White House spokesman said.
Obama, who is in California for a series of fundraisers for
the Democratic Party, also met with Tony Grigsby and James
Speer, Transportation Security Administration officers who were
wounded in the shootout. The meetings were held at Obama's
hotel.
A 23-year-old male, Paul Anthony Ciancia, is accused of the
Nov. 1 shooting in which an airline passenger was also wounded
at the airport known as LAX.
Ciancia was later gunned down by airport police. Last week
he was released from the hospital where he was recovering from
bullet wounds and turned over to federal marshals.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Patrick Graham)