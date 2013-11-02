BRIEF-WABCO Holdings CEO Jacques Esculier's 2016 compensation $7.6 mln vs $6.8 mln in 2015
* Ceo jacques esculier's 2016 total compensation was $7.6 million versus $6.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES Nov 2 A Los Angeles airport terminal boarding area reopened to passengers on Saturday, one day after a gunman staged an attack that killed a Transportation Security Administration officer, an airport official said.
Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport is completely open to air passengers, said Gina Marie Lindsey, executive director of Los Angeles World Airports. The area had been closed for a police investigation following the shooting.
* Brick Brewing Co. - Kitchener expansion project on track for completion this summer with expected full year recurring savings of $0.6 million