SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 1 A controversial bill
to allow physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
in California comes up for a new round of hearings on Tuesday,
after failing in the legislature earlier this summer amid
opposition from the Catholic Church.
The measure, which was pulled from consideration in the
legislature's regular session in July, was reintroduced last
month as part of a special session on healthcare called by
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.
"The more time we've had to work on it, the more support we
have," said Senator Bill Monning, a Democrat from Carmel who is
a co-author of the bill. "Every major newspaper in the state has
editorialized in support."
Last weekend, conservative columnist George Will wrote a
column supporting assisted suicide, breaking with many
conservatives to do so.
Backers have tried numerous times to legalize aid-in-dying
in California, without success.
Last year, the issue burst into public consciousness in
California after a 29-year-old cancer patient, Brittany Maynard,
moved to Oregon to take advantage of that state's assisted
suicide law.
With polls showing consistent support for such a measure in
the most populous U.S. state, Democratic lawmakers introduced a
bill after Maynard's death to make it legal for a doctor to
prescribe medication for a terminally ill patient to end his or
her life.
The practice is opposed by many doctors, who feel they
should preserve life rather than help to end it, the Catholic
Church and many conservative religious groups. Disability rights
activists fear disabled people will be pushed to end their lives
by insurance companies or relatives who do not want to care for
them.
Assisted suicide is legal in Oregon, Washington, Montana and
Vermont.
After the powerful California Medical Association removed
its opposition to the latest bill last spring, backers hoped it
would pass.
The measure made it through the state Senate, a more liberal
body where it has strong support. But it stalled in the health
committee of the state Assembly amid concern from some lawmakers
with large Catholic constituencies that the Church was strongly
opposed to it.
The committee, however, has different members for the
special session on healthcare, so backers are optimistic that
this time it will pass.
The California bill makes it a felony to pressure someone
into physician-assisted suicide. It also forbids insurance
companies from sending patients information about aid-in-dying
drugs unless the patient has requested it.
