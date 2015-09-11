(Adds quotes, background on bill)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 11 The California
legislature on Friday approved a bill to legalize
physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients despite
opposition from religious and disability rights groups, sending
it to Democratic Governor Jerry Brown for his approval or veto.
The bill would allow mentally competent patients to request
a prescription that would end their lives if two doctors agree
the patients have only six months to live.
The measure, based on a similar law in Oregon, passed the
state Senate on Friday on a vote of 23-14, after passing the
Assembly on Thursday.
"We are here today on the precipice of granting a wish that
I was not able to give my mother," said Senator Hannah-Beth
Jackson, who said her mother died in agony from a form of
leukemia.
It was the subject of weeks of debate, as supporters argued
that the measure would allow people in the last stages of
terminal illness to die peacefully, while advocates for seniors
and the disabled argued it could make people vulnerable to
greedy relatives or others who wished to avoid taking care of
them or inherit their money.
Some religious organizations, including the Roman Catholic
Church, also opposed the bill.
The measure allows physicians to prescribe medication to end
a person's life if two doctors agree the person has only six
months to live. The person also must be deemed mentally
competent by a mental health professional.
Tricking or coercing patients to end their lives would be a
felony under the measure.
Brown, a former Catholic seminarian, has not said whether he
will sign it.
(Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Trott)