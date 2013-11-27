By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Nov 26 As the Christmas
season approaches in the United States, a group of non-believers
in the California capital are planning to erect billboards
explaining why they are atheists in hopes of bringing broader
visibility to their lack of religious faith.
The 55 billboards that will soon dot the Sacramento
landscape will feature pictures of local residents and slogans
such as "Good without God," and follow similar campaigns in
other major U.S. cities in recent years.
"Those of us who are free from religion, who work to keep
dogma out of government, science, medicine and education, have a
lot to offer society," said Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of
the Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation, which
sponsored the ads.
The billboards set to go up in Sacramento on the day after
Thanksgiving are part of the increasingly loud arguments between
many deeply religious Christians whose faith has informed U.S.
conservative politics for a generation, and a vocal cohort of
secular, often younger voters who want to keep religion out of
public life.
The foundation also plans to place a large version of the
letter "A," for atheism, in Chicago's Daley Plaza, the site of
an annual Christmas display.
The aim of the campaign is to show people who are not
religious that they don't have to hide their views in a
polarized nation where atheists and agnostics often feel
isolated, Gaylor said.
The Sacramento billboards show smiling capital-area
residents against softly colored backgrounds, listing their
names and the communities in which they live.
"Doing good is my religion," says a sign featuring Mashariki
Lawson, who identifies herself on the billboard as a "humanist."
"Believe in yourself," says another sign, featuring
Sacramento resident Julia Verdugo.
Monsigneur James Murphy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of
Sacramento said he found it ironic that the billboards were
planned to go up the day after Thanksgiving, a holiday he said
showed that U.S. culture was deeply rooted in religion.
Murphy said he agreed that people can do good without being
religious, and said that atheists have a right to express their
opinions - on billboards and elsewhere.
"I wish they weren't up there ... but I'm not going to fight
their rights," Murphy said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Doina Chiacu)