By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 16
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 16 California on
Wednesday made it harder for health insurers to deny or delay
coverage of key interventions for children with autism, the
latest in an ongoing series of actions by U.S. states to help
families obtain the expensive therapies.
In tightening its rules on covering behavioral intervention
for children with autism, California is tackling a problem
encountered by numerous states seeking to improve access to
therapies for children with autism, the state's top regulator
said.
"The insurance companies deny the treatment, or they delay,
delay, delay," California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said
in an interview.
The new rules make it clear that insurers must cover
behavioral interventions for children with autism at the same
level that they cover visits to a medical doctor, Jones said.
California enacted its first law requiring insurers to cover
therapies for autism, including speech and behavioral
intervention, in 2011, Jones said, making the state the 28th in
the nation to do so.
The therapies help children learn how to speak, improve
their abilities to process ideas and language, and interact
socially. Started at a young age, they are widely believed to
help children who in the past might have been left behind.
But Jones said that state regulators across the nation have
since complained that many insurers are finding a way around
their laws.
For example, he said, some insurance companies require
behavioral therapies to be administered by a medical doctor in
order to be covered. But the therapies are not typically
provided by doctors, so the requirement was actually a way to
deny the claims, he said.
"Now I'm pretty confident that we can put a stop to all
that," Jones said.
Autism Speaks, an advocacy organization for people with
autism spectrum disorders, has closely tracked the state
initiatives, and said that even with the loopholes cited by
Jones, California's law has helped 12,500 children since 2011.
A spokeswoman for the California Association of Health Plans
said that the organization would not be able to comment on the
new rules on Wednesday. A spokesman for Anthem Blue Cross
deferred to the California Association of Health Plans.
As many as one in 68 U.S. children have autism, a 30 percent
increase in just two years, U.S. health officials said last
month, but experts think the rise may simply reflect that
parents and doctors are getting better at recognizing and
diagnosing the disorder.
The latest report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, which looks at data from 2010, estimates that
14.7 per 1,000 8-year-olds in 11 U.S. communities have autism.
That compares with the prior estimate of 1 in 88 children, or
11.3 of 1,000 8-year-olds, in 2008, and 1 in 150 children in
2000.
Autism encompasses a spectrum of disorders, ranging from a
profound inability to communicate and mental retardation to
relatively mild symptoms in people with very high intellectual
ability.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)