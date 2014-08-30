By Aaron Mendelson
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 30 The California state
legislature enacted a ban on plastic grocery bags on Friday near
the end of its two-year session, a measure that if signed into
law would become the first of its kind in America.
A number of cities and counties in California and other U.S.
states, including Hawaii's Maui County, have made it illegal for
grocery stores to pack purchases in plastic. But at the state
level, opposition from plastic bag makers has usually prevailed.
The California Senate voted 22-15 for the bill, which must
be signed into law by Sept. 30 by Democratic Governor Jerry
Brown, who has not signaled a position on the measure.
"Single-use plastic bags not only litter our beaches, but
also our mountains, our deserts, and our rivers, streams and
lakes," said state Senator Alex Padilla, who sponsored the bill.
Padilla backed a similar measure last year but it failed by
three votes. The fate of this bill was uncertain until the
waning hours of the session after falling three votes short in
the state's Assembly on Monday.
But after picking up the support of the United Food and
Commercial Workers Union, the bill passed a second vote in the
Assembly.
The measure would ban grocery stores from handing out
single-use grocery bags with customers' purchases, and provide
money to local plastic bag companies to retool to make heavier,
multiple-use bags that customers could buy.
Environmentalists have pushed for banning plastic bags,
which are cheaper for supermarkets to use than paper bags, but
create mountains of trash that is difficult to recycle. In
California, there is particular concern that the bags, when
swept out to sea, could harm ocean life.
After the defeat of his earlier bill, Padilla won the
support of some California-based bag makers by including the
funding for retooling. But in recent months, out-of-state
manufacturers campaigned against the bill, even producing
television advertisements targeting Padilla, who is running for
secretary of state.
Cathy Browne, general manager at Crown Poly, a plastic bag
manufacturer in Huntington Park, California, said the bill would
lead to layoffs at companies like hers.
More than 10 billion plastic bags are used in California
each year, according to an estimate by Californians Against
Waste, an advocacy group supporting the bill.
(Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and
Mark Heinrich)