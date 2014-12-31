(Corrects spelling of Barrier to Berrier in paragraph 3)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Dec 30 An effort to kill
California's first-in-the-nation state ban on single-use plastic
grocery bags advanced this week after bag makers spent several
million dollars on a campaign to gather signatures for a
proposed ballot initiative to overturn it.
The ban, which was passed by the state Legislature and
signed by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown in the autumn, is
widely supported by environmentalists, who say the bags
contribute to litter and pollution. But the measure has
triggered a harsh reaction from plastic bag manufacturers, who
say their product can be easily recycled.
"You just take it back to the grocery store and stuff it
into a container and it gets recycled," said Jon Berrier, a
spokesman for the American Progressive Bag Alliance, which is
funding the effort to repeal the ban.
The industry group contributed most of the $3 million spent
to gather signatures for a ballot initiative to overturn the
state's ban, currently set to take effect in July. The
organization said on Monday it had submitted more than 800,000
signatures to county governments, more than the 505,000 needed
to place the measure on the ballot.
Environmentalists have long pushed for banning plastic bags,
which are cheaper for supermarkets to use than paper bags, but
create mountains of trash. In California, there is particular
concern that the bags, when swept out to sea, could harm ocean
life.
Dozens of cities and counties throughout the state have
already implemented local bans.
Mark Murray, a spokesman for a group supporting the
statewide ban, said the plastics industry was trying to protect
its revenues at California's expense.
"Virtually all of the plastic bags sold in California are
produced by just three out-of-state corporations," Murray said
in a statement. "And these corporations and their chemical
suppliers have made it clear that they will do and say anything
and pay any price to continue to sell plastic bags into
California."
It is not clear whether the proposed referendum will
actually make the ballot because the state must confirm that
505,000 of the signatures submitted are valid. If it does so,
implementation of the new law would be postponed until after the
November 2016 election.
The incoming secretary of state who must check the
signatures, Democrat Alex Padilla, authored the ban as a state
senator and was the target of industry attack ads while running
for statewide office this year.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Bill Trott)