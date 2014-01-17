By Dana Feldman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 17 U.S. federal law enforcement
on Friday sought the public's help in tracking down two serial
bank robbers who have held up a combined 19 banks in Southern
California in a little over a year, but who are not believed to
be acting in concert.
While the FBI is typically looking into dozens of bank
robberies at any given time, these two robbers, both men, are
among their "most prolific," an FBI spokeswoman said.
"We've been very successful in asking the public for help in
the past," FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said. "Both of these
men are absolutely considered dangerous. We want to get them
into custody before someone gets hurt."
"The average take on a note job bank robbery is $1,000, if
that," she said. "This may account for why they keep robbing."
One of the men, dubbed the "Valley Bandit," is linked to 11
robberies in the San Fernando Valley area in which he has
brandished a weapon thought to be a revolver and pointed it at
bank employees and customers, according to witnesses.
He has been seen with a getaway driver in two vehicles, a
white SUV and a black four-door sedan, both believed to be
Mercedes. Described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man in his
20s or 30s, he has been seen on bank surveillance photos wearing
a baseball hat.
The other suspect, nicknamed the "Westside Gun & Bag
Bandit," has been linked to eight robberies in the Santa Monica
and Venice areas.
The suspect, described as a white man in his mid-30s to 40s,
threatens his victims with a weapon and carries a brown paper
bag that he places the stolen cash into. He has been seen
wearing sunglasses and either a cowboy hat or baseball cap.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Steve Orlofsky)