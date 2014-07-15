(Adds Beckel's response)
By Jennifer Chaussee
BERKELEY, Calif., July 14 Two California
politicians have called for a host of Fox News Channel's "The
Five" program to resign over his use of racially charged
language, saying Bob Beckel's use of the term "Chinamen" was
offensive.
The pundit is facing criticism for using the word on air
last week as well as for suggesting Chinese computer science
students come to study in the United States only to pose a
security threat.
Beckel responded to the backlash from his comments by saying
on a Monday evening episode of "The Five" that he was sorry he
had "apparently offended some people," but that he was not sorry
for the remarks he made about China.
"I will continue to warn the American people about how
dangerous China is to the U.S. security and to our business
community," Beckel said. "To those who were offended, I am
sorry. I do not apologize to the Chinese government or for their
habits or for their murders."
Fox News Channel said it had nothing further to add beyond
Beckel's comments on the show on Monday.
On Monday morning, Judy Chu, a Democratic U.S.
representative from California, said she was deeply offended and
that Beckel should go immediately.
"He condemns an entire ethnic group as being threats to
national security and uses racial slurs while doing so," Chu
said in a statement. "The implications go far beyond the Chinese
community by promoting a culture of intolerance that has no
place in our society."
Earlier, a California state senator called on Beckel to
resign. Ted Lieu, who represents suburban Los Angeles and is
running for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat,
called himself "one of those 'Chinamen' with 'Oriental' eyes"
who immigrated to the United States and majored in computer
science.
"I also served on active duty in the United States Air Force
and continue to serve my country in the Reserves," Lieu said on
Saturday. "Mr. Beckel's comments are more than just racist and
stupid. His ignorant views are dangerous."
On Thursday's episode of "The Five," Beckel also told his
co-hosts that Americans should be worried about Chinese people
because "there's billions of them. All they do is hack into our
stuff. They send us cheap toys, all of which have lead in them
so they kill the kids."
(Reporting by Jennifer Chaussee; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Will
Dunham and Peter Cooney)