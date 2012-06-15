* Major nuclear power plant to be offline all summer
* Bringing old plants back online to make up shortfall
* Prolonged heat could still trigger rolling blackouts
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 California officials
responsible for the state's electric grid are scrambling to
avoid blackouts in southern California this summer following
news that a major nuclear power plant will be offline
indefinitely.
The effort to avoid a repeat of the costly power outages
that plagued the state in 2000 and 2001 includes bringing old
plants back online, commissioning new transmission lines and
activating a multipronged emergency response system to cut power
demand at peak times.
"We're not forecasting blackouts, but during very hot
periods, either a very hot day or an extended heat wave, there
are going to be challenges in southern California," said Steven
Greenlee, a spokesman for the California Independent System
Operator (CAISO), which manages the power grid that serves 30
million people.
The problem stems from breakdowns at the San Onofre nuclear
power plant, located between Los Angeles and San Diego, which
normally produces about 8 percent of the state's electricity.
The plant's owner, Southern California Edison,
announced earlier this month that both reactors at San Onofre
would remain offline all summer as investigators determine what
caused steam tubes in the plant to show premature wear.
To help fill the gap, California grid operators have called
back into service two gas-fired units at an aging power plant in
Huntington Beach that had been retired in January.
The state also accelerated the completion of two major
transmission lines - Barre-Ellis and Sunrise Powerlink.
Barre-Ellis connects two key southern California substations,
while the 117-mile (188-km) Sunrise Powerlink electric
"superhighway" connects Imperial County to San Diego.
The two measures together will almost make up for the loss
of San Onofre's output, grid operators say.
AIR CONDITIONING RUSH HOUR
In case the summer brings especially hot weather, the state
has also reactivated two different emergency alert systems for
the public and for businesses.
The Flex Alert program, which has been on the shelf for
years, will inform the public via television, radio, email and
even text message to limit their consumption by turning off
lights, air conditioners and other household appliances during
peak hours.
That's especially important during what CAISO's Greenlee
refers to as the "air conditioning rush hour" between 4 p.m. and
6 p.m.
"People come home and the first thing they want to do is
crank up the air. That sucks a lot of juice," he said.
CAISO has also activated an emergency program for businesses
that use a lot of power, such as manufacturers and refineries.
On days of extreme demand, the state can trigger the system,
which will notify utilities to tell their large industrial users
to limit or shut down their operations.
This summer may also test some power market reforms
implemented in the wake of the California electricity crisis of
2000 and 2001, when millions of Californians experienced
large-scale blackouts.
The blackouts, eventually found to have resulted from
manipulation of the electricity market by now-defunct Enron
Corp, were estimated to have cost the residents and businesses
between $40 billion and $45 billion.
Following the crisis, CAISO sped up implementation of its
"day-ahead" electricity market. Under that system, generators
and purchasers agree on their needs ahead of time, giving the
grid operator an early indication if demand is going to outstrip
supply.
WEATHER KEY
Officials say that weather is now the key factor determining
whether blackouts will occur.
A hot summer with prolonged heat waves or the unexpected
failure of another power plant or transmission line could
trigger rolling blackouts, warned a report in May by the North
American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), a
quasi-governmental agency that monitors bulk power systems.
The dry California winter has also increased the risk of
wildfires this summer, which could force major power lines out
of service.
"We have confidence in our mitigation plan," said Greenlee.
"We may have to scramble, but we believe that we're going to be
covered," he said.