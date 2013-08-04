(Adds details throughout)
By Dana Feldman
LOS ANGELES Aug 3 A motorist drove a car
through the popular Venice Beach boardwalk in Los Angeles on
Saturday, killing one person and injuring 11 others in a
hit-and-run incident that spanned several city blocks,
authorities said.
"There was a hit-and-run and the vehicle is in custody. The
driver fled on foot. There is a possible suspect who has been
detained," said Daniel Chun, spokesman for the Los Angeles
Police Department.
Witnesses described the driver as a white man in his mid-20s
with sandy blond hair, and the detained suspect fit that
description, said Los Angeles Police Lieutenant Andy Neiman.
"We have a vehicle in custody ... with collision damage
consistent with what happened out here," Neiman said, adding it
was a four-door, dark-colored Dodge Avenger.
Witnesses said the car traveled as fast as 20 miles per hour
(32 kph) down the oceanside pedestrian walkway at around 6 p.m.,
said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire
Department.
The driver ditched his car in nearby Santa Monica, Neiman
said. The suspect who police have detained and are questioning
turned himself in after the incident.
Police do not know the driver's motive or if he had been
drinking, Neiman said, adding that the suspect will face
homicide charges in addition to felony hit-and-run charges.
Ten of the 12 people injured were taken to hospitals - two
in critical condition, one of whom died, and two in serious
condition. Of the eight who sustained minor injuries, two
declined hospital treatment, Humphrey said.
Injuries included broken bones, head trauma and soft tissue
damage, Humphrey said, adding that more than 100 emergency
responders were on scene and crews had set up a triage area to
treat those injured.
Local CBS affiliate KCAL9 quoted witnesses as saying the
driver appeared to be trying to strike pedestrians.
A man who said he worked at a nearby cafe told NBC4 that he
heard what sounded like a car hurtling down an alleyway,
followed by screams.
"Firefighters never saw the vehicle and we never saw the
driver," Humphrey said.
The Venice Beach boardwalk is a major tourist attraction
known for its eclectic patchwork of shops, restaurants and
sporting areas.
In 2003, an elderly man drove his car through a crowded
farmers' market in nearby Santa Monica, killing 10 people and
injuring 69.
