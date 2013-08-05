By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 5 The seaside community of
Venice Beach was still reeling on Monday after a man plowed a
car through a crowd at the boardwalk, killing an Italian woman
on her honeymoon and injuring 11 others, and police identified
the driver as a transient with no strong ties to Southern
California.
Nathan Campbell, 38, was arrested late on Saturday. Police
said he abandoned the car blocks from the scene of the carnage
and walked to a police station in the adjacent community of
Santa Monica. He was booked on suspicion of murder and could
face formal charges as early as Tuesday.
Witnesses have said it appeared the driver had been aiming
for pedestrians on Saturday when he steered down the popular
oceanfront walkway in Venice at speeds up to 20 miles per hour
while people screamed and ran.
Security camera footage aired on ABC News showed the driver
of the dark-colored Dodge Avenger parking across from a cafe and
getting out. In the video, he scans the area, then gets in the
car and drives into the throng before backing up and driving
toward another group of people.
Police have said little about what might have motivated the
rampage at a top Southern California tourist destination, but
Los Angeles Police spokesman Andrew Neiman said that Campbell
made incriminating statements to officers in Santa Monica.
"Sometime later after he drove away he did turn himself into
the Santa Monica Police Department. That's where we caught up
with him," Neiman said. "He said something that prompted Santa
Monica officers to contact us, and we responded."
Neiman declined to elaborate on Campbell's statements or
other evidence while the investigation was underway.
VIGIL PLANNED
Neiman said Campbell, who was being held on $1 million bail,
did not have long-term ties to Venice Beach or the Los Angeles
area, describing him as a transient who has previously lived in
Colorado.
At the boardwalk, a patchwork of street vendors, souvenir
shops, restaurants and sporting areas in one of the city's
quirkiest neighborhoods, flowers and cards were left at the
scene where 32-year-old Alice Gruppioni was killed and 11 others
injured. Police identified Gruppioni as a tourist from Italy who
was spending her honeymoon in California.
Dennis Walker, general manager of the Candle Cafe & Grill on
the boardwalk, said stunned and dismayed employees there were
organizing a vigil for Monday night to remember Gruppioni and
the injured.
"One of our vendors and one of our regular guests got
injured," Walker said. "I have two servers working this morning
who have been here 19 and 12 years respectively. This is a very
close-knit community."
Walker said security cameras from the restaurant captured
part of the incident and, in his mind, made it clear that the
driver drove into crowds on the boardwalk "meticulously and
intentionally."
Meanwhile a Los Angeles City Council member, Mike Bonin,
said he would seek to have barricades put in place to restrict
car access to the boardwalk.
"While most of the streets that run into Ocean Front Walk
are unimpeded, the site of last night's horrible tragedy
actually had four bollards blocking the street, but apparently
the assailant sped right around them, over the sidewalk and into
the crowd," Bonin said in a Facebook post.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
David Gregorio)