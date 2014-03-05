March 5 California will sell an estimated $1.6
billion of general obligation bonds next week, a spokesman for
the state treasurer's office said on Wednesday.
Tom Dresslar, the spokesman, said the deal will consist of
$900 million of new bonds and $700 million of refunding bonds,
although the amounts could change. Senior underwriters Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets will hold a
two-day retail order period for the bonds on Monday and Tuesday,
followed by formal pricing on March 13, he added.