Dec 18 The vast majority of steel rods and bolts
holding together a new section of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay
Bridge are safe, state investigators said Thursday, despite
earlier cracks in about 32 fasteners on the span, which replaced
a section of the bridge lost in a 1989 earthquake.
A draft report to be presented to earthquake safety
overseers on Friday shows that the rods and bolts that cracked
had been weakened by sitting in puddles of rainwater for up to
five years before they were tightened, but the remaining 2,200
connections had not been exposed to those conditions.
"The remaining ... high-strength steel rods used on the
bridge can safely remain in service with continued inspection
and maintenance," the report said.
The report said the fasteners required only "additional
corrosion protection" rather than replacement as some critics
have called for. The report said the corrosion protection would
be "safer for workers, more timely, more cost effective, and, in
addition, is consistent with industry experience."
The bridge was damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.
Efforts to repair and rebuild it were plagued by years of
financial and design problems. Cracks appeared on bolts on
support rods shortly before the reopening last year, generating
fears about the safety of 2,047-foot-long main span and leading
to retrofitting but not replacement of the bolts.
The new report said the cracked rods came from different
batches than the rest of those used in the project. The rest of
the rods are stronger because they had not been soaking in water
and because they came from separate manufacturing batches, the
report said.
"These rods, which were fabricated in 2006, 2010 and 2013,
were fabricated differently, and installed differently, than the
2008 rods," the report said. "They also exhibit better material
properties."
The report will be presented Friday to the oversight
committee, made up of state and local transportation officials.
The new eastern section of the Bay Bridge opened in
September 2013, six years behind schedule and five times over
budget, becoming the world's largest self-anchored suspension
span.
Safety concerns have long dogged the project. An
independent report this month by retired Bechtel engineer Yun
Chung blasted the state's investigation of the bolts and rods,
calling the analysis erroneous, misleading and unscientific. It
recommended replacing hundreds of fasteners.
