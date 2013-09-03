By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 The largest self-anchored
suspension bridge in the world will open before Tuesday
morning's rush hour across San Francisco Bay, six years behind
schedule and five times over budget.
The new $6 billion eastern section of the San
Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, one of the busiest spans in the
United States, is expected to be open on Tuesday for 280,000
daily commuters. The Bay Area Toll Authority said the bridge
could open as soon as Monday night.
The San Francisco-to-Oakland bridge was shut to traffic last
Wednesday to complete construction and build connections from
the new eastern stretch to the existing toll plaza and the bay's
Yerba Buena Island.
The single-towered, 2,047-foot-long (634-metre)
self-anchored main span is more than twice the length of the
previous record holders, Japan's Konohana Bridge and South
Korea's Yeongjong Grand Bridge, according to the Structurae
engineering database.
A self-anchored suspension bridge has its main cables fixed
to its deck. A traditional suspension bridge is anchored to the
ground.
The opening follows years of delays prompted by design
disputes, financial struggles and safety issues. It also comes
two decades after its predecessor partly collapsed in a 1989
earthquake.
In March, a survey found that 32 of more than 2,300 steel
rods used to help the 2.2-mile (3.5-km) eastern span of the
bridge withstand earthquakes were broken.
The cost of the retrofitting was estimated between $5
million and $10 million. Placeholder plate stabilizers are being
used to keep the bridge open before the rods are permanently
replaced in December.
The bridge will feature a single 525-foot (160-metre) tower
and a bicycle path, points of contention when the bridge was
being planned.
Once the new stretch is opened, it will take about three
years to demolish the old span, bridge officials said in a
statement.
The eastern section of the bridge reaches from Yerba Buena
Island to Oakland. The western stretch links downtown San
Francisco to the island.
The east span will include east- and westbound traffic on
side-by-side decks. The west span will continue to have decks
placed above and below one another.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Ian Simpson and Peter
Cooney)