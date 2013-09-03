(Updates with light morning rush hour, first cars to cross
bridge)
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 A San Francisco Bay
crossing that ranks as the world's largest self-anchored
suspension bridge was put to work on Tuesday, with thousands of
rush hour commuters traveling the span after it opened six years
behind schedule and five times over budget.
The new eastern section of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay
Bridge, which cost over $6 billion to build and is one of the
busiest spans in the United States, opened late on Monday night.
Morning rush hour traffic was lighter than usual but the
bridge is expected to accommodate 280,000 daily commuters, San
Francisco police said.
The San Francisco-to-Oakland bridge had been shut to traffic
last Wednesday to complete construction and build connections
from the new eastern stretch to the existing toll plaza and the
bay's Yerba Buena Island, before reopening the entire bridge.
The single-towered, 2,047-foot-long (634-metre) main span is
more than twice the length of the previous record holders,
Japan's Konohana Bridge and South Korea's Yeongjong Grand
Bridge, according to the Structurae engineering database.
A self-anchored suspension bridge, the span has its main
cables fixed to its deck, while a traditional suspension bridge
is anchored to the ground.
The opening follows years of delays prompted by design
disputes, financial struggles and safety issues. It also comes
two decades after its predecessor partly collapsed in a 1989
earthquake.
California Highway Patrol officers on motorcycles and
drivers of several vintage cars, including a 1930 Model A
Roadster, were the first to cross the bridge before it opened to
the public, said John Goodwin, spokesman for the Metropolitan
Transportation Commission.
In March, a survey found that 32 of more than 2,300 steel
rods used to help the 2.2-mile (3.5-km) eastern span of the
bridge withstand earthquakes were broken.
The cost of the retrofitting was estimated between $5
million and $10 million. Placeholder plate stabilizers are being
used to keep the bridge open before the rods are permanently
replaced in December.
The bridge features a single 525-foot (160-metre) tower and
a bicycle path, points of contention when the bridge was being
planned. It will take about three years to demolish the old
span, bridge officials said in a statement.
The eastern section of the bridge reaches from Yerba Buena
Island to Oakland. The western stretch links downtown San
Francisco to the island.
The east span includes eastbound and westbound traffic on
side-by-side decks. The west span will continue to have decks
placed above and below one another.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing
by Alex Dobuzinskis and Lisa Shumaker)