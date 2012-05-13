By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 13 California Governor Jerry
Brown was elected in 2010 on a promise to fix the state's
chronic fiscal crisis. His weekend announcement of a much
bigger-than-expected shortfall in the state budget signals how
far he still has to go.
In an unusual move that underscored the highly
politicized nature of the state budget, Brown took to YouTube on
Saturday to deliver the bad news: the state's projected budget
deficit for the fiscal year starting July 1 is now $16 billion,
up from the $9 billion anticipated in January.
The Democratic governor also warned of further cuts to an
already-battered public education system if voters rejected a
tax increase in a ballot initiative this fall.
On Monday, Brown will hold a news conference to detail the
new budget deficit and how he intends to close it.
California, whose economy is the largest in the nation and
would rank ninth in the world if the state were a country, has
struggled for decades with a tax system in which property tax
increases are limited by law and tax hikes of any kind must be
approved by voter initiatives or a two-thirds vote of the
legislature.
High income and sales taxes produce plenty of revenue in
good times but fall sharply in a recession, while spending on
schools, prisons and medical care for the poor and elderly is
hard to adjust.
The deeper deficit forecast reflects the state's uneven
economic recovery: tax collections this year have fallen about
$4 billion below projections, though many state legislators and
economists had warned that the January revenue estimates were
far too optimistic.
The deficit also grew because some previously agreed cuts to
state social programs, including the Medi-Cal healthcare program
for low-income families and seniors, were either delayed by
legislators or blocked by the courts and federal officials.
Brown's video had the air of a campaign call for a tax hike
initiative that is the centerpiece of his fiscal plan.
"What I'm proposing is not a panacea. But it goes a long way
toward cleaning up the state's budget mess," he said. He
acknowledged that further budget cuts would be needed as well,
but added: "we can't fill a hole of this magnitude with cuts
alone without doing severe damage to our schools."
The measure would temporarily raise California's sales tax
to 7.5 percent from 7.25 percent and increase personal income
tax rates on a sliding scale starting at annual income of
$250,000. Incomes of $1 million and above would see a 3
percentage-point bump, pushing the top rate to 13.3 percent. The
measure would raise $9 billion for the next fiscal year
Brown faces a June 15 deadline to gain legislative approval
for a budget for the new fiscal year. Democrats control the
legislature but have been reluctant to go along even with the
cuts he proposed in January. Republicans are mobilizing to fight
Brown's proposed tax hikes.
The state will spend about $86.5 billion this year, down
from a peak of $103 billion in the 2007-2008 fiscal year. Brown
in January proposed $92.6 billion in general fund spending for
the next fiscal year.
REVENUE FAILS TO MEET EXPECTATIONS
California's budget watchdog agency warned in February that
Brown's revenue expectations were optimistic. The more sober
forecast this weekend was apparently prompted by lackluster
revenue in April, a critical month for collecting personal
income taxes.
"It's a terrible recovery," said Mike Genest, one of former
Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's budget directors.
"It seems we're in a cycle of somewhat lower expectations each
time people take another look."
California's unemployment rate in March was 11.0 percent,
well above the 8.2 percent national average for the month.
Some pockets of the state's economy, notably the high-tech
industry, are doing well.
This week's initial public offering of Facebook stock will
make millionaires of thousands of employees and investors. Tax
receipts related to the IPO could total billions of dollars but
will likely be collected over time and will not be sufficient to
change the budget outlook.
Much of the state continues to struggle in the wake of a
real estate collapse. The Central Valley city of Stockton is in
talks with its creditors to try to avert filing for bankruptcy.
FOCUS ON SCHOOLS
Brown has been warning of further cuts to education since
his initial budget proposal in January. Local school districts,
barred from raising their own revenue through higher property
taxes, are heavily dependent on dwindling funding from the state
government in Sacramento. Preliminary layoff notices for the
next school year have been sent to more than 20,000 teachers.
State colleges and universities have implemented massive
tuition increases in recent years. The University of California
has said it may have to boost tuition another 6 percent this
year if funding is cut further.
But Brown has little choice but to propose yet deeper cuts
to school spending, which is guaranteed the lion's share of the
state's revenue due to a law approved by voters.
In January, Brown proposed $5.4 billion in so-called trigger
cuts should voters snub his proposed tax hikes, with $4.8
billion of the cuts slated for schools and community colleges.
Whether voters take Brown's warning to heart depends largely
on whether they are directly hurt by cuts, said Bill Whalen, a
research fellow at the Hoover Institution who was an aide to
former Republican Governor Pete Wilson.
"For a decade we've been talking about budget deficits and
it's a little of 'My eyes glaze over when we talk about this,'"
he said.
WALL STREET WATCHES
Credit analysts will scour details of Brown's revised plan,
which could affect their outlooks on the state. Standard &
Poor's revised its outlook on California in February to positive
from stable, a potential first step to a higher credit rating,
which would help ease borrowing costs. At 'A-' - six levels
below 'AAA' - California is S&P's lowest-rated U.S. state.
S&P's Gabriel Petek said the agency is keen to see Brown's
new plans for cuts, updated revenue forecasts, projections on
how much his ballot measure can raise and contingency plans
should voters reject it. Petek also said it will be vital for
lawmakers to act quickly to balance the state's books, without
resorting to gimmicks.
The signing of a budget would clear the way for California
to sell short-term revenue anticipation notes (RANs). The state
is the biggest borrower in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond
market and sells RANs to meet its cash-flow needs. Having a
budget in place also allows the state to sell longer-term
general obligation debt.
California 10-year muni yields traded last week at an
average of 72 basis points over the Municipal Market Data
benchmark triple-A scale, the third highest spread after Puerto
Rico and Illinois.