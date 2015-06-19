By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 19 California lawmakers
passed a $115.4 billion budget on Friday as part of a deal with
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown to hold back spending even
though the state's financial picture continues to improve.
The budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 includes
$2 billion to pay down the state's so-called wall of debt and
socks away $4.6 billion into a rainy day fund pushed by Brown
and enacted by voters last fall.
The package stops short, however, of funding goals set by
progressive Democrats in the legislature aimed at restoring
recession-era cuts in services for the poorest Californians and
those with developmental disabilities.
Democratic leaders scaled back about $2 billion worth of
additional spending proposals as part of a deal with Brown, who
has forcefully steered a fiscally moderate path for the state.
"We shall remain committed to those who have been
marginalized in this great state," said Senate Democratic leader
Kevin de Leon, who along with other Democratic leaders said he
would continue pressing to repair the state's tattered social
safety net.
The Republican minority welcomed Brown's insistence on using
conservative estimates of the state's revenues as a way to guide
spending.
But they cautioned that even with Brown's foot on the brake,
the overall amount spent by the state on services and government
operations was still increasing.
"I applaud the Governor for convincing the rest of his
tax-and-spend colleagues to exercise restraint," said Republican
Assemblyman Brian Jones, who represents part of San Diego
County. "However, in just 5 years, Democratic leadership has
increased spending by roughly 24 percent."
The budget, which is expected to be signed by Brown,
increases funding for education and includes a new earned income
tax credit for the working poor worth about $380 million.
It also includes $2 billion to fund efforts to reduce the
impact of the state's ongoing drought, an amount Republicans
said was not enough.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric Beech)