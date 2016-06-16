By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 15
legislature agreed on Wednesday to a $122.5 billion spending
plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 and sent it to Governor
Jerry Brown, who is expected to sign it.
The budget directs $2 billion to the state's rainy day fund,
a priority for Brown, a Democrat and fiscal moderate who has
warned that an economic downturn could lie ahead for the
nation's most populous state.
Lower-than-expected income tax revenues in April caught
state officials by surprise, and Brown said the state could take
in $1.9 billion less than anticipated in taxes over the coming
fiscal year.
Democratic leaders in the state Senate praised the budget
for making investments in the social safety net and early
childhood education.
The budget included a repeal of the state's maximum family
grant rule, which prevents people on welfare from receiving
additional public money if they have more children.
Without the rule, households would receive an additional
$122 a month for a newborn child. The change is expected to cost
the state about $220 million a year.
"Our expenditure plan funds anti-poverty programs, child
care and education," said Mark Leno, Democratic state senator
and budget chair.
"It also includes resources to combat homelessness, support
low-income working families and improve college readiness and
enrollment," he said.
Republicans and some Democrats complained the spending
increase of $6.9 billion from the prior fiscal year set
California on a path of billion-dollar deficits down the road.
"Californians deserve a responsible and sustainable state
spending plan," said Senate Republican leader Jean Fuller.
"Unfortunately, this record spending budget paves the way
for future deficits and increases fees that make living in
California even more expensive," she said.
Some of the spending increases were attributed to an
increase in the minimum wage and increased benefits for the
disabled.
In a tweet, Brown said: "Good work from the state
legislature: we're building reserves and investing in CA.
Thanks."
Brown has until the end of the month to sign the budget.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Cooney)