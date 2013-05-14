SACRAMENTO, Calif. May 14 Under a plan unveiled
on Tuesday by Governor Jerry Brown, California has left its 2014
budget surplus at $850 million but revised down its general fund
budget to $96.4 billion.
The revised budget cut the personal income growth forecast
almost in half - from 4.3 percent to 2.2 percent - as a result
of the expected impact of the spending cuts approved by the
federal government in January.
"This is not the time to break out the champagne," said
Brown, who called for caution despite a surge in the state's
revenues.
The new revised budget for fiscal 2014 which will start on
July 1, proposes an additional $2.9 billion in the current
fiscal year for schools and community colleges.
"Everybody needs more spending. That's what this place is,
it's a big spending machine," Brown added.