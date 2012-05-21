By Mary Slosson
| SACRAMENTO
SACRAMENTO May 21 California took a step toward
becoming the second state in the nation to allow self-driven
cars on its roads on Monday, as the state Senate unanimously
agreed to allow autonomously driven vehicles such as those
pioneered by Google.
Google's self-driving cars have already crossed the Golden
Gate Bridge and driven along the picturesque Pacific Coast
Highway, according to the company, which has taken California
lawmakers on test drives.
"I had the pleasure of going out for a drive on the
autonomous vehicle," California state Senator Alan Lowenthal
said before the unopposed vote. "I have to say that there are
some still issues with it, but it's a better driver than I am."
The California bill, which passed in a 37-0 vote, will now
go to the state Assembly for consideration before heading to the
desk of Governor Jerry Brown. If passed and signed, it would go
into effect in January 2013.
Google's self-driven cars rely on video cameras, radar
sensors, lasers, and a database of information collected from
manually driven cars to help navigate, according to the company,
which pioneered the experimental technology in 2010.
"This technology is coming," Senator Alex Padilla, the
bill's sponsor, said on the Senate floor. "We've got to embrace
the technology and embrace the benefit that comes with it, but
do so in a way that abides by the safety requirements and
regulations of our roads."
Padilla, Lowenthal and other state Senators test-rode
autonomous vehicles before voting on the legislation.
"When it's you in that drivers seat, and you engage the
autonomous technology, take your hands off the wheel and foot
off the pedal, it's not until then that you appreciate how
sophisticated the technology is," Padilla said after the vote,
adding that the unanimous bipartisan support is a good
indication of smooth sailing through the Assembly.
The Nevada legislature was the first to authorize
self-driving cars last year. The measure went into effect in
March and in May, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles
issued an autonomous vehicle license for a Toyota Prius that
Google had modified.
Arizona, Hawaii, Florida and Oklahoma are also considering
autonomous vehicles legislation. Other automakers are working on
similar self-driven car technology.