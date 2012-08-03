By Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 2 Californian cities hobbled by
crippling deficits are rushing to declare fiscal emergencies to
help solve their money problems, yet they are backing away from
the tax increases that such declarations make possible.
Over the past six months, city councils in at least seven
municipalities invoked a state law which allows them to put tax
hikes on the ballot much more quickly in the event of a "fiscal
emergency."
Burdened by expensive public employee contracts and the
fall-out from the housing meltdown, the cities are struggling to
avoid the fate Stockton and San Bernardino, both of which
recently filed for bankruptcy protection.
But now some of those cities are thinking twice about the
wisdom of seeking tax hikes.
On July 31, the Los Angeles suburb city of Duarte dropped a
proposed ballot initiative to hike its local sales tax by up to
1/2 percent when the proposal couldn't muster the required
unanimous vote of its five-member city council.
A day earlier, the city council of Stanton, in Orange
County, voted 5-0 against a ballot measure that would increase
its utility tax from 5 percent to 7 percent. Mayor Carol Warren
cited "signs of improvement" in first quarter business activity.
In June, Stanton voters had rejected a council proposal for
a similar tax increase on electricity, natural gas and telephone
service.
The retreat reflects political realities in California, where
tax increases often generate noisy and well-funded opposition
from business groups and self-styled taxpayer advocates.
California cities have few options when it comes to raising
revenue. Property taxes, which are collected by the counties and
shared with the cities, cannot be raised significantly due to
Proposition 13, in force since 1978. Cities are also restricted
from taxing personal income, or specific items such as
cigarettes and alcohol.
Local tax increase measures also face another big hurdle
this year: two statewide tax increase measures are on the ballot
for the fall, including one promoted by Governor Jerry Brown
that would temporarily raise the state's sales tax and create a
new tax bracket for those earning over $250,000 a year.
"Voters are getting very angry that their government keeps
coming back and asking for more money," said Darry Sragow,
managing partner of the law firm SNR Denton in Los Angeles and a
long-time Democratic campaign strategist. "The voter is saying,
'I'm cutting back, you should be doing the same thing.'"
VOTER REVOLT
California voters already rebelled against the rising
numbers of tax hike proposals, said Jerry Nickelsburg, a senior
economist for UCLA's Anderson Forecast, who says they've
rejected the last five tax increase measures on the state
ballot.
In June, California voters rejected the a $1 a pack increase
on cigarettes, usually a reliable voter-getting, even though the
money was to be directed to cancer research and other research.
Anti-tax groups spent $46.8 million to campaign against it.
"The rule has always been that its much easier to raise
taxes on the local level than the state level, because voters
see the money being spent in their own neighborhood -- on
streets, cops on the beat," said Dan Schnur, a former aid to
California Governor Peter Wilson and director of the Jesse M.
Unruh Institute of Politics at the University of Southern
California.
"It's much harder to just say, 'help us fix this budget mess
to avoid bankruptcy,'" said Schnur.
In the June elections, voters in a number of localities
approved local bond issues and parcel taxes, mostly to boost
school funding.
Local leaders who are moving ahead with tax proposals hope
voters will recognize the tangible benefits that could come from
tax hikes.
The La Mirada city council, which projected a $475,000
surplus for its $67.9 million budget, identified $67 million in
needed repairs to curbs, traffic signals and other improvements
when it voted on July 24 to put on the November ballot a
proposal to add 1 percent to its 8.75 percent sales tax.
Even so, the council decided to end the tax increase after
five years when a survey it commissioned showed nearly two third
of its voters would reject it otherwise.
"We're not convincing ourselves that getting approval will
be easy," said La Mirada city manager Tom Robinson. "We're
dealing with the loss of revenues due to the Great Recession,
and we think the voters know we haven't been over-spending."
The city of El Monte, outside Los Angeles, opted for a
different kind of approach. On July 24 it put a proposal on the
November ballot to increase taxes on sugary drinks, a move it
said would help it fight obesity among its children.
The proposal drew immediate opposition from industry groups
who were fighting a similar tax proposed two months earlier by
the city of Richmond, California.
"This tax is a sign of the times," said Bob Achermann,
executive director of the Californa/Nevada Soft Drink
Association, said. "City governments are looking for revenue. We
think this is a misguided approach."