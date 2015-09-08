By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 8
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 8 California lawmakers
negotiated frantically behind the scenes on Tuesday over the
fate of several proposals to dramatically reduce the state's use
of fossil fuels and slash the amount of greenhouse gases that
legally could be emitted.
The measures, part of an environmental agenda championed by
state Senate Democratic Leader Kevin De Leon, aim to require
public utilities in California to use renewable resources for
half the energy they provide by 2030, and mandate a 50 percent
cut in the use of petroleum in cars and trucks by the same year.
Another bill would mandate an 80 percent reduction in
greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 from levels emitted in 1990.
The proposals, contained in two bills that must be passed by
Friday night or die, won passage in the liberal state Senate but
have met opposition from moderate Democrats in the Assembly.
Equally controversial is a proposal floated last week by
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown that drivers pay $65 per year in
additional fees to help pay for road repairs in the state.
That idea, discussed with Republican lawmakers who strongly
oppose a fee but whose votes would be needed, has not yet been
formally written into a bill.
The various proposals have prompted opposition from oil
companies and others.
"This law will limit how often we can drive our own cars,"
says a Western States Petroleum Association ad in opposition to
De Leon's bill to cut gas and diesel use. It warns of a future
in which the state will monitor how far people drive, and fine
them for using too much gas. Other ads warn of gasoline
rationing.
De Leon, who like other lawmakers would not talk about the
proposals on Tuesday while sensitive negotiations were taking
place, has said his proposal would not ration gasoline or
monitor people in their cars.
The deadline for bills passing the legislature's regular
session is Friday night. A special session on the state's
transportation system could continue longer, but lawmakers have
not yet said they would do so.
(Editing by Will Dunham)