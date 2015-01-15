(Adds comment from Patagonia founder)
By Dan Whitcomb and Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Jan 14 Two climbers completed a
historic 19-day ascent to the summit of Yosemite National Park's
El Capitan in California on Wednesday after scaling the rock
formation's 3,000-foot (900-metre) sheer granite face without
climbing tools, representatives said.
Tommy Caldwell, 36, and Kevin Jorgeson, 30, made it to the
top of El Capitan at 3:30 p.m. (2330 GMT), spokeswoman Jess
Clayton of clothing company Patagonia which played a sponsorship
role in the climb, said in an email.
The two men, who were the first to climb El Capitan's
so-called Dawn Wall without bolts or climbing tools but used
safety ropes in case of falls, climbed the rock face in stages
beginning on Dec. 27. They had been expected to reach the summit
on Wednesday afternoon.
The Dawn Wall of El Capitan is divided into 32 climbing
pitches, which are varying lengths of rock that the climbers
mastered with only their hands and feet. The wall has been
scaled before, first by legendary climber Warren Harding in
1970, but never without climbing tools.
Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia's founder and owner who climbed El
Capitan in 1964, joked about attitudes toward evolution in a
tongue-in-cheek statement celebrating the ascent. He said it
"leaves Pope Francis with no choice but to admit our closest
relative is the chimpanzee."
Caldwell and Jorgeson reached the final 11 pitches on
Tuesday after working their way past some of the toughest
stretches on the rock.
Since the warmth of the day caused their hands and feet to
perspire, the two often started climbing at dusk. They used
ropes and other tools to move back and forth between the pitches
they were attempting to master and their campsite, perched high
on the rock.
Jorgeson struggled for several days last week on difficult
pitch 15, at one point being forced to rest for two days while
the skin on his fingers healed after being ripped off by
razor-sharp ledges.
Their attempt on El Capitan was closely watched in the
climbing world and drew worldwide news headlines and attention
on social media as they made progress toward the summit.
Caldwell, 36, who is sponsored by Patagonia and is one of
National Geographic's "adventurers of the year" for 2015,
conceived of the climb in 2007, the company said. Jorgeson spent
five years preparing for the climb, his website said.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu, Peter Cooney and Eric Walsh)