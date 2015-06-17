(Adds possible contributing factors being examined; police
reported complaint of loud party noise before collapse; most
victims were from Dublin area)
By Rory Carroll
BERKELEY, Calif., June 16 An apartment balcony
crowded with birthday revelers collapsed early on Tuesday near
the University of California at Berkeley, hurling five Irish
college students and an American friend to their deaths and
injuring seven others, authorities said.
The victims, most of whom were working in the San Francisco
Bay area on temporary visas for the summer vacation, had been
celebrating a friend's 21st birthday on the fourth-floor balcony
when the accident occurred, according to local police and Irish
government officials.
Berkeley Police Chief Michael Meehan told a news conference
about 12 hours after the collapse that there was "no indication
of criminal activity or criminal intent." Authorities said they
were investigating a number of factors, including the structural
integrity of the balcony and whether alcohol may have played a
role.
Meehan said police had received a complaint of a loud party
at the residence less than an hour before the tragedy.
Thirteen people were on the small balcony when it gave way,
plunging 40 feet (12 meters) to the street below, with some
victims landing on top of one another, officials said. Three men
and three women died, and the seven others remained hospitalized
on Tuesday.
Berkeley police spokeswoman Jennifer Coats described the
injuries as "very serious and potentially life-threatening."
Pictures from the scene showed the fallen deck pancaked onto
a third-story balcony beneath it at the Library Gardens
apartment complex, about two blocks from the UC Berkeley campus
across the bay from San Francisco.
The balcony, slightly wider than the double-doors leading
out to it and no more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) deep, had been
rated to safely carry a maximum weight of 60 pounds per square
foot (293 kg per sq meter), a city spokesman said, adding there
was no requirement for the building owners to post a limit for
the number of people it could hold.
Splintered wooden beams and torn insulating material were
left visible from where the balcony deck detached from the
building's outer wall and fell onto the balcony on the floor
below.
No one was on the third-floor balcony at the time, and no
one on the ground was hurt, police said.
Following the collapse, authorities declared all similar
balconies in the complex off-limits as a precaution.
Phil Grant, the San Francisco-based Irish consul for the
U.S. West Coast, said news of the accident had left citizens all
over Ireland "frozen in shock and disbelief."
"It's deeply, deeply tragic, and it touches every family in
Ireland," he said.
'APPALLING TRAGEDY'
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny issued a statement of
condolence to the victims' families, saying, "My heart breaks
for the parents who lost children this morning."
Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTE, Irish Foreign
Minister Charlie Flanagan called the incident "an appalling
tragedy ... a party, a 21st birthday party, turning into tragedy
in a moment."
The dead were identified as Ashley Donohoe, 22, the lone
American in the group, from Rohnert Park, 50 miles (80 km) north
of San Francisco; along with two Irish women - Olivia Burke and
Eimear Walsh, both 21; and three Irish men - Eoghan Culligan,
Niccolai Shuster, and Lorcan Miller, all 21.
Grant said most of the students were from the Dublin area.
The injured were not publicly identified.
The victims were among the thousands of students from Irish
universities who travel to the United States on temporary
working visas every summer before returning home to complete
their studies.
Coats said callers first reported the collapse in the
downtown area of the college town at around 12:45 a.m.
Neighbor Jason Biswas, 16, a high school student who lives
in the building, said the collapse woke up his parents.
"They thought it was an earthquake until we all looked out
the window and realized what happened," he told Reuters, adding
that he saw "a bunch of bodies on the ground, most of them not
responding."
Bystanders later left flowers outside the building in memory
of those killed.
Police and fire department personnel and others were working
to determine the cause of the collapse.
Gene St. Onge, an engineer from nearby Oakland, reviewed a
picture of the detached balcony at the request of the San
Francisco Chronicle and said inadequate waterproofing where the
deck meets the building appeared to be a factor.
"This appears to be a classic case," he said. "If the
waterproofing is substandard, rainwater can enter the building,
causing dry rot, which can destroy the wood members within a
short time ... only a few years from construction."
City spokesman Matthai Chakko said construction of the
building was completed in 2007, with a final inspection
conducted in January of that year.
The building is owned through a real estate fund overseen by
the New York-based BlackRock investment-management group.
(Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner and Jim Christie in San
Francisco, Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Elijah Nouvelage in
Berkeley; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Sandra Maler)