| June 17
June 17 Wood rot from exposure to excess
moisture likely weakened the horizontal beams supporting an
apartment balcony that collapsed in Berkeley, California,
killing six people, several independent experts said a day after
the tragedy.
But the consensus among structural engineers interviewed by
Reuters on Thursday was that the balcony should otherwise have
been sturdy enough, under normal circumstances, to safely bear
the weight of the 13 people who were on the deck at the time.
All 13, mostly college students from Ireland working in the
San Francisco Bay Area for the summer on temporary visas, were
hurled to the street below when the fourth-floor balcony gave
way during a birthday celebration on Tuesday.
Splintered wooden support joists, which experts said were
visibly decayed, were left protruding from where the platform
detached from the building's outer wall as it crashed onto a
vacant third-floor balcony just below.
Three men and three women in their early 20s, including an
American friend of the Irish students, died in the collapse, and
seven others were hospitalized.
The integrity of the stucco-over-wood frame construction at
the Library Gardens apartment complex, near the University of
California at Berkeley, immediately came under scrutiny as city
inspectors began to examine the accident site.
Municipal officials declined to discuss the condition of the
balcony's underlying structure or speculate on what caused the
collapse.
But three Bay-area structural engineers and a veteran
building inspector from New York who examined pictures from the
site all agreed that wood rot from moisture seeping into the
balcony's support beams was a likely factor in the failure of
the deck.
"It appears that decay in the structural members probably
played a role," said Derrick Hom, the Oakland-based president of
the Structural Engineers Association of Northern California.
Hom and others said it would take a thorough physical
inspection of the site to determine the source of water that led
to decay of the wooden beams.
Alvin Ubell, founder and chief inspector of Accurate
Building Inspectors in New York City, said internal moisture
from condensation was the most likely culprit, citing high
humidity in coastal regions like the Bay Area.
He and other experts agreed that defects in the design,
installation and maintenance of waterproofing, flashing
materials and ventilation could leave untreated wood framing
especially vulnerable to decay.
Otherwise, they said the use of wooden timbers to support
cantilevered platforms in such construction was commonplace.
Still, structural failures accounted for an estimated 5,600
injuries from balcony-related falls from 1990 to 2006, according
to data collected by the Center for Injury Research and Policy
in Columbus, Ohio, and published in 2009 by the American Journal
of Emergency Medicine.
As for questions of weight, Hom said the crowd on the deck
may have put the balcony close to its maximum design capacity
but the weight load "probably was not the critical deciding
factor."
Taryn Williams, a forensic engineering specialist in San
Francisco, and Berkeley-based engineer Joshua Kardon, who
visited the site, agreed with that assessment, assuming the
students were not doing anything to put undue strain on the
deck, such as jumping up and down.
Hom and his fellow experts, however, dismissed any
suggestion that the small balcony, measuring only about 30
square feet, was designed more as an architectural flourish than
as a functional balcony space. They said any outside deck
equipped with a door, as was the balcony in question, would only
be permitted if designed and built to full code.
The deck below the fallen balcony was also to be removed
after being tested and found to be unsound following the
accident, a spokeswoman for Berkeley Mayor Tom Bates said.
