(Adds detail from vigil)
By Steve Gorman
BERKELEY, June 17 Wood rot from exposure to
excess moisture probably weakened the horizontal beams
supporting an apartment balcony that collapsed in Berkeley,
California, killing six people, several independent experts said
a day after the tragedy.
But the consensus among structural engineers interviewed by
Reuters was that the fourth-floor balcony should otherwise have
been sturdy enough, under normal circumstances, to safely bear
the weight of the 13 people who were on the deck at the time.
All 13, mostly college students from Ireland working in the
San Francisco Bay Area for the summer on temporary visas,
plunged to the street below when the balcony gave way during a
birthday celebration on Tuesday.
Splintered wooden support joists, which experts said were
visibly decayed, were left protruding from the building's outer
wall after the platform crashed onto a vacant third-floor
balcony just below it.
Three men and three women in their early 20s, including an
American friend of the Irish students, died in the collapse, and
seven others were hospitalized.
Students and community members joined other mourners at a
memorial mass for the victims on Wednesday evening in nearby
Oakland.
"Today, all of Ireland embraces these young people and their
families," said Father Aidan McAleenan, an Irish-born priest, in
a homily before a few hundred people gathered at the Cathedral
of Christ the Light.
"The worst thing that can happen in life is to lose a child.
What we can do now is to pray, to love, and to care for each
other."
After the service, about 350 students lit candles and held a
silent vigil in a Berkeley park near the site of the accident.
The integrity of the stucco-over-wood-frame construction at
the Library Gardens apartment complex, near the University of
California at Berkeley, immediately came under scrutiny as city
inspectors began to examine the accident site.
Municipal officials declined to discuss the condition of the
balcony's underlying structure or speculate on what caused the
collapse.
But three Bay-area structural engineers and a building
inspector from New York who examined pictures from the site all
agreed that wood rot from moisture seeping into the balcony's
support beams was a likely factor.
Alvin Ubell, founder and chief inspector of Accurate
Building Inspectors in New York City, and other experts agreed
that defects in the design, installation and maintenance of
waterproofing, flashing materials and ventilation could leave
untreated wood framing especially vulnerable to decay.
Otherwise, they said the use of wooden timbers to support
cantilevered platforms in such construction was commonplace.
Structural failures accounted for about 5,600 injuries from
balcony-related falls from 1990 to 2006, according to data
collected by the Center for Injury Research and Policy in
Columbus, Ohio, and published in 2009 by the American Journal of
Emergency Medicine.
As for questions of weight, Derrick Hom, the Oakland-based
president of the Structural Engineers Association of Northern
California, said the crowd on the deck may have come close to
the balcony's maximum design capacity but "probably was not the
critical deciding factor."
Taryn Williams, a forensic engineering specialist in San
Francisco, and Berkeley-based engineer Joshua Kardon, who
visited the site, agreed, assuming the students were not doing
anything to put undue strain on the deck, such as jumping up and
down.
Hom and his fellow experts dismissed any suggestion the
balcony, measuring only about 30 square feet, was designed more
as an architectural flourish than as a functional balcony space.
They said any outside deck with a door, which the balcony
had, would only be permitted if designed and built to full code.
The deck below the fallen balcony was also to be removed
after being tested and found to be unsound after the accident, a
spokeswoman for Berkeley Mayor Tom Bates said.
(Reporting by Emmett Berg in Berkeley, California and Steve
Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Larry King)