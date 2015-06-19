June 18 The company that built a Berkeley
apartment building where six people were killed after a balcony
collapsed this week was accused two years ago of building faulty
balconies in another project, court documents show.
California-based Segue Construction paid $3.4 million to
settle litigation over alleged defects in a condominium
development in Millbrae, California, after a homeowners
association sued, the homeowners' lawyer said.
In their lawsuit, the homeowners said the 109-unit complex,
The Park Broadway at Millbrae, was damaged by water intrusion
into numerous outdoor spaces, including balconies ranging from
two to five stories high.
The design and construction of outdoor spaces such as
balconies were "a very prominent part of the litigation," said
San Francisco attorney Thomas Miller, who represented the
homeowners.
Water damage on balcony guardrails threatened their
integrity and led to a prohibition on the use of balconies
during reconstruction, said Rachel Miller, another lawyer for
the homeowners.
Water was also a concern expressed by experts interviewed by
Reuters about the balcony collapse at the Library Gardens
complex in Berkeley.
These experts said wood rot from exposure to excess moisture
may have weakened beams supporting the fourth-floor structure,
which collapsed early Tuesday while holding 13 young people,
most of them college students from Ireland.
Three men and three women in their early 20s, including an
American friend of the Irish students, died, and seven others
were hospitalized.
"Segue Construction's hearts go out to the families and
loved ones who died or who were injured in this tragic
accident," the company said on Thursday through a spokesman,
adding that Segue has "built more than 6,000 units and has never
had an incident like this in its history."
The spokesman, Sam Singer, said his San Francisco-based
public relations firm was "substantially reducing our role"
representing the company, and referred further inquiries to
Segue Construction President Erick Hockaday, who could not
immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.
In the Park Broadway lawsuit, the homeowners association
listed 29 incidents of water intrusion, including "the windows,
patio doors, and deck doors and their systems allow excessive
condensation to enter the structure and cause damage to other
components," documents show.
Court filings include photographs of reconstruction work at
the Park Broadway units that attorneys said showed water damage
to support systems for patios, balconies and other outdoor
spaces.
(Reporting by Emmett Berg in San Francisco; Editing by Sharon
Bernstein and Eric Beech)