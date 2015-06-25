By Emmett Berg
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 Prosecutors have launched
an investigation into the deadly balcony collapse in Berkeley,
California last week that killed five Irish students and an
American friend, a district attorney official said on Wednesday.
Berkeley city officials announced on Tuesday that criminal
charges were not expected, but Alameda County deputy District
Attorney Teresa Drenick told Reuters in an email late on
Wednesday that prosecutors continued to investigate.
"In light of Berkeley's statement Tuesday afternoon that it
had concluded its investigation, this office will be the lead
agency," Drenick said.
The San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported on Wednesday,
citing anonymous sources, that Berkeley officials would join the
probe, despite previously saying charges were not anticipated.
Potential targets could include the general contractor for
the apartment building, Segue Construction, Inc., or the company
that applied a waterproof membrane to the balcony, R. Brothers,
according to the newspaper.
Neither firm commented to the Chronicle.
Drenick did not provide additional details about the
investigation, but said: "We continue to work with the city of
Berkeley as we go forward."
Authorities have said 13 people attending a birthday party
had crowded onto the balcony when it ripped away from the
exterior wall of the apartment house and pitched over 90
degrees, spilling everyone 40 feet (12 meters) to the street
below.
Three men and three women - five visiting college students
from Ireland and one American friend who was with them - were
killed in the accident. Seven other people were hospitalized.
Also on Wednesday, one of the survivors posted a message on
Facebook saying she may never walk again.
Clodagh Cogley, 21, whose profile indicates a hometown of
Dublin, Ireland, said she had suffered two collapsed lungs, a
broken shoulder, a broken knee, five broken ribs and a broken
spinal cord, according to the Chronicle.
"Life is short and I intend to honor those who died by
living the happiest and most fulfilling life possible," she
wrote. "Who knows, maybe legs have been holding me back all
these years and I'll realize my talent for wheelchair
basketball."
(Editing by Curtis Skinner and Tom Heneghan)